Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2021 Financial aid for gi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Financial aid for girls marriage from poor families now limited to one beneficiary

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 6:59 am IST
The synchronization of the Aadhaar numbers of the parents on the server of the portal may be creating this problem
Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in TRS government is now limited to only one beneficiary per family (Image source: Facebook)
 Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in TRS government is now limited to only one beneficiary per family (Image source: Facebook)

Hyderabad: Families from the economically backward sections that hoped to get financial aid for weddings under the Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes are finding that the schemes are now limited to just one beneficiary from a family.

The government orders pertaining to the eligibility criteria for these two schemes are silent about the restriction on the number of beneficiaries from a family.

 

In the past, there were instances of more than two young women from the same family receiving the schemes’ benefit. Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes provide beneficiary families with a financial aid of ₹1,00,116 in the form of a grant from the state government to cover the costs of the wedding.

Even until two weeks ago, people were able to file applications online at the state government portal http://epasswebsite.cgg.gov.in for their second or third daughters. But, during the past fortnight, people have not been able to submit their applications online as officials said the portal was being upgraded.

 

On Tuesday, the portal was reopened for filing of applications. But some families that sought to apply for the grant for the second time, for marriage of their daughters, found that the system rejected their application.

Social activist Mohammed Khalid said he had in the past helped poor parents in filing the online applications for the second or third girl from a family. The synchronization of the Aadhaar numbers of the parents on the server of the portal may be creating this problem. It was possible these numbers could get automatically flagged as they were in the list of previous beneficiaries.

 

A senior official at the minority welfare department clarified that there has been no fresh communication from the government recommending any such restriction. “We will inquire into it with the Centre for Good Governance,” the official said.

...
Tags: shaadi mubarak scheme, kalyan lakshmi shaadi mubarak, kalyana lakshmi scheme
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Teary-eyed Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad, will take his advice

YSRC bagged victory 1,383 positions in Phase I gram panchayat rolls in Andhra Pradesh (Image source: DC Image/Narayana Rao)

YSRC bags 1,383 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

Telangana earned 150 crores over Liquor and is to setup 159 more bars (File photo)

New bars to fetch over Rs 135 cr for Telangana government

A court in Telangana gave dealth penalty for a 23 year old who committed rape and murder of a 5-year old in Narsingi limits

Man given death penalty for rape and murder of a minor in Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

End your protests and we will sit together and talk, Modi tells farmers

Modi added that the earlier framework did not work favourably for the farmers and alleged the Opposition parties had kept silent on the core issues of farmers. — PTI

Deep Sidhu arrested in Republic Day Red Fort incident

Actor Deep Sidhu (Image credit : Facebook)

'Chakka jam': Farmers in Punjab, Haryana block roads

Farmers shout slogans blocking a highway during a roadblock-protest, part of their continuing demonstration against the central government's recent agricultural reforms, on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 6, 2021. (AFP)

Govt targets 1,000 routes under UDAN scheme: Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Image source: PTI)

Farmer's death: Protesters allege he was shot while police say his tractor overturned

Farmers near the body of a fellow-farmer who died after his tractor allegedly overturned at ITO, during their 'tractor march' on Republic Day, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham