Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2020 Vindhyachal state de ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Vindhyachal state demand stirs row

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Feb 10, 2020, 1:28 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 1:28 am IST
He said development of the region could be ensured if it was made a separate state.
MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath
 MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Bhopal: BJP MLA Narayan Tripathy, who had taken his party by surprise by backing a bill tabled by the treasury bench in the state assembly recently, on Sunday stirred a political row by demanding a separate Vindhyachal state, carved out Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘rebel’ BJP legislator told reporters here that Vindhyachal region in Madhya Pradesh has been neglected by successive governments in the state leading to backwardness of the area.

 

He said development of the region could be ensured if it was made a separate state.

“Chhattisgarh, carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, was a backward region when it was part of undivided MP. Chhattisgarh has witnessed development in all fields after it was made a separate state”, he said.

He was talking to reporters on the sideline of a meeting of Vindhyachal council here where he took part.

Mr Tripathy said he would place his demand in the ensuing budget session of the state assembly and also write letters to chief minister Kamal Nath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw their attention to the demand.

“I would appeal to leaders of all political parties from Vindhyachal to join a common platform to demand for separate state of Vindhyachal and build a movement for it”, he added.

State ministers P.C. Sharma and Kamlesh Patel besides senior BJP leader and former minister Viswas Sarang also attended the meeting.

Mr Patel however slammed Mr Tripathy for demanding a separate Vindhyachal state saying that the region has witnessed development along with other areas of the state. He dismissed the charges that Vindhyachal has been neglected by successive government in the state, saying “There is absolutely no basis in the allegation”.

Opposition BJP however refused to react to Mr Tripathy’s demand, saying that “The statement (by Mr Tripathy) does not merit reaction”. Sources described Mr Tripathy’s statement as publicity stunt aimed at catching media attention.

“He is no longer taken seriously either by BJP or Congress”, a senior Congress leader here said. Mr Tripathy had stirred hornet’s nest last when he supported a bill tabled by the treasury bench in the state assembly and dared his party to initiate action against him for this. He however a few weeks later made a U-turn saying that he was and would be with BJP.

...
Tags: narayan tripathy, backward castes, chief minister kamal nath, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Sanjaya Baru

Idea of ‘Rising India’ under threat: Sanjaya Baru

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP’s divisive policies

K Chandrashekhar Rao

K Chandrashekhar Rao okays repairs of temple, Masjid

T. Sagar, general secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham, said that Markfed authorities were issuing slips to each farmer for the procurement of 2.5 quintals and asking them to come with their stock from 30 to 45 days. After procurement, there is inordinate delay in payments, he said.

Hyderabad: Low procurement quota troubles red gram farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi college girls allege groping during festival

One of the students said: “The men came in trucks and entered the campus around 4:30 pm during the festival. They continued to harass the girls for several hours and the ordeal continued till around 9 pm.”

Berhampur: 9 electrocuted, 27 hurt in bus mishap

The death was likely to rise as some of the seriously injured persons have sustained more than 60 per cent burns. (Representational Image)

Assam plans survey to segregate Assamese Muslims from Bangladeshis

Activists of the All Assam Students Union take part in a torch rally to protest against the new citizenship law in Nagaon district of Assam, on February 8, 2020. The state has been witnessing protests over the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act which require documentation to establish one’s claim for citizenship. (PTI Photo)

No entry into India for foreigners who visited China after Jan 15

Airports are adding passenger screenings and taking other precautions to prevent a new virus from being spread by Chinese tourists going abroad. AP photo

Kashmir journalists questioned about JKLF statement

Kashmir observed a shutdown on the occasion of the anniversary of Afzal Guru's death. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham