Vindhyachal state demand stirs row

Bhopal: BJP MLA Narayan Tripathy, who had taken his party by surprise by backing a bill tabled by the treasury bench in the state assembly recently, on Sunday stirred a political row by demanding a separate Vindhyachal state, carved out Madhya Pradesh.

The ‘rebel’ BJP legislator told reporters here that Vindhyachal region in Madhya Pradesh has been neglected by successive governments in the state leading to backwardness of the area.

He said development of the region could be ensured if it was made a separate state.

“Chhattisgarh, carved out of Madhya Pradesh in 2000, was a backward region when it was part of undivided MP. Chhattisgarh has witnessed development in all fields after it was made a separate state”, he said.

He was talking to reporters on the sideline of a meeting of Vindhyachal council here where he took part.

Mr Tripathy said he would place his demand in the ensuing budget session of the state assembly and also write letters to chief minister Kamal Nath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to draw their attention to the demand.

“I would appeal to leaders of all political parties from Vindhyachal to join a common platform to demand for separate state of Vindhyachal and build a movement for it”, he added.

State ministers P.C. Sharma and Kamlesh Patel besides senior BJP leader and former minister Viswas Sarang also attended the meeting.

Mr Patel however slammed Mr Tripathy for demanding a separate Vindhyachal state saying that the region has witnessed development along with other areas of the state. He dismissed the charges that Vindhyachal has been neglected by successive government in the state, saying “There is absolutely no basis in the allegation”.

Opposition BJP however refused to react to Mr Tripathy’s demand, saying that “The statement (by Mr Tripathy) does not merit reaction”. Sources described Mr Tripathy’s statement as publicity stunt aimed at catching media attention.

“He is no longer taken seriously either by BJP or Congress”, a senior Congress leader here said. Mr Tripathy had stirred hornet’s nest last when he supported a bill tabled by the treasury bench in the state assembly and dared his party to initiate action against him for this. He however a few weeks later made a U-turn saying that he was and would be with BJP.