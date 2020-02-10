Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2020 PM Modi offers India ...
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi offers India’s help to China in fight against virus.

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2020, 1:23 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 1:23 am IST
Screening of passengers on at 21 airports, seaports and border crossings.
In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of Chinas Wuhan, play carrom inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP at Chhawla area of New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 In this handout photo provided by Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Indian nationals who were airlifted from coronavirus-hit Hubei province of Chinas Wuhan, play carrom inside a quarantine facility set by up ITBP at Chhawla area of New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed solidarity with China in the wake of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak that has left over 800 people dead (811 as of Sunday evening) and over 37,000 infected in that country. In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Mr. Modi offered India’s assistance in tackling the 2019-nCoV outbreak. He also thanked Mr. Xi for facilitating the evacuation of around 650 Indian citizens from China’s Hubei province.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with Chinese President and the people of China over the outbreak of n-coronavirus in China. In a letter to Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM offered India’s assistance to face the challenge. PM offered condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the outbreak. PM also conveyed appreciation for the facilitation provided by the Government of China for evacuation of Indian citizens from Hubei province,” a source said.

 

However, no details of the “assistance” offered was available as of now. Sources said the Indian embassy in Beijing will follow up with the Chinese foreign office and work out things if China desires any help.

Meanwhile, in India universal screening for all flights from Singapore and Thailand, besides Hong Kong and China, is ongoing at the earmarked aerobridges.

The screening of passengers is going on at 21 airports, international seaports and land border crossings.
The Union health ministry has said that so far 1,818 flights and 1,97,192 passengers have been screened at 21 airports across the country.

In Kerala, 1,510 samples have been tested, of which three that tested positive are undergoing treatment in the state.

“We are extending all possible support to the states/UTs in order to combat the situation arising due to novel coronavirus. As on date, 9,452 persons are presently under community surveillance in 32 states/UTs. The containment and prevention activities are being taken up on utmost priority. All the states are continually strengthening their rapid response teams to counter any eventuality,” the health ministry said in a statement.

The number of confirmed infections in China’s coronavirus outbreak has reached 37,198, with more than 2,600 new cases reported, the National Health Commission of China said Sunday.

In its daily update, the commission said there had been 89 new deaths from the virus — with 81 in the hardest-hit Hubei province, and the rest in other regions — bringing the national toll to 811.

...
Tags: ncov, chinese president xi jinping, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sanjaya Baru

Idea of ‘Rising India’ under threat: Sanjaya Baru

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP’s divisive policies

K Chandrashekhar Rao

K Chandrashekhar Rao okays repairs of temple, Masjid

T. Sagar, general secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham, said that Markfed authorities were issuing slips to each farmer for the procurement of 2.5 quintals and asking them to come with their stock from 30 to 45 days. After procurement, there is inordinate delay in payments, he said.

Hyderabad: Low procurement quota troubles red gram farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Berhampur: 9 electrocuted, 27 hurt in bus mishap

The death was likely to rise as some of the seriously injured persons have sustained more than 60 per cent burns. (Representational Image)

Assam plans survey to segregate Assamese Muslims from Bangladeshis

Activists of the All Assam Students Union take part in a torch rally to protest against the new citizenship law in Nagaon district of Assam, on February 8, 2020. The state has been witnessing protests over the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act which require documentation to establish one’s claim for citizenship. (PTI Photo)

No entry into India for foreigners who visited China after Jan 15

Airports are adding passenger screenings and taking other precautions to prevent a new virus from being spread by Chinese tourists going abroad. AP photo

Kashmir journalists questioned about JKLF statement

Kashmir observed a shutdown on the occasion of the anniversary of Afzal Guru's death. (AFP)

Exit polls forecast Arvind Kejriwal return

Arvind Kejriwal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham