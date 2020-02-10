Yoga students told to postpone return journey

More than 1000 yoga teachers/instructors/trainers from Mysuru teaching yoga in China, are also reportedly stuck in the virus-hit country as flights from China have been stopped, according to Mr. Srihari, founder of GSS Yogic Research Foundation.

Mysuru: With the Coronavirus threat looming large and Mysuru, the international yoga capital, having several foreigners including those from China taking up short-term yoga courses at over 500 centres in the city, health department officials are taking no chances and are asking foreigners to postpone their return journey to their respective countries especially to China.

However, according to sources, a team of over 25 yoga teachers from Mysuru who were teaching yoga in China, returned to their hometown early this month.

As many as 120 foreign students including those from China are studying in Mysuru and have being asked by officers of the health department to postpone their visit to their respective countries. With three Corono virus cases confirmed in neighbouring Kerala, students from Kerala who are pursuing nursing and medical education courses here have also been asked to postpone their journey to their homes in Kerala.

“All the foreign students studying in University of Mysuru, and those learning yoga in Mysuru are asymptomatic so far. Still, two places have been being identified to isolate and treat patients in case we detect any positive case”, Mysuru district surveillance officer, Dr Shashidhar said.

Of the 104 samples sent for tests, the reports of 83 samples have arrived and they tested negative for the virus. So far 14,153 passengers have been screened at Kempegowda International airport in Bengaluru. As many as 138 travellers from Corona affected countries have been identified and 130 are under home isolation. Four Chinese travellers have left the country and four are admitted to selected isolation hospitals, according to a health bulletin.