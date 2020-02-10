Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2020 Kashmir Valley shuts ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir Valley shuts on Afzal Guru’s death anniversary

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 10, 2020, 1:32 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 1:32 am IST
The authorities said that the day passed off peacefully and claimed the strike calls were largely ignored by the people.
Afzal Guru
 Afzal Guru

SRINAGAR: A partial to complete shutdown was observed amid renewed tensions in Kashmir Valley on Sunday to commemorate the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Muhammad Afzal Guru. Guru, a resident of Doabgah suburb of Kashmir’s north-western town of Sopore, was hanged in Delhi’s Tihar jail on February 9, 2013.   

While shops and other businesses including weekly fleet market, popularly known as ‘Sunday Market’, in Srinagar remained closed, public transport services were badly affected here and elsewhere in the Valley in response to the strike call issued by Mirwaiz Umar-led faction of the separatist Hurriyat Conference and outlawed Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). However, private cars and other vehicles and auto-rickshaws were seen plying as usual across the Valley. Also, shops, mainly groceries and pharmacies, were open at places, reports pouring in here said. The security across the Valley was beefed up further on the eve of Guru and Bhat anniversaries. The authorities said that the day passed off peacefully and claimed the strike calls were largely ignored by the people. DGP Dilbag Singh had earlier said that the police and other security forces were fully prepared to foil any attempt at disturbing peace. It was for the first time since August 5 last year- when J&K was stripped of its special status and split up into two Union Territories – that separatist organisations issued strike calls. 

 

...
Tags: kashmir valley, jammu kashmir liberation front, hurriyat conference, muhammad afzal guru
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

Sanjaya Baru

Idea of ‘Rising India’ under threat: Sanjaya Baru

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP’s divisive policies

K Chandrashekhar Rao

K Chandrashekhar Rao okays repairs of temple, Masjid

T. Sagar, general secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham, said that Markfed authorities were issuing slips to each farmer for the procurement of 2.5 quintals and asking them to come with their stock from 30 to 45 days. After procurement, there is inordinate delay in payments, he said.

Hyderabad: Low procurement quota troubles red gram farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Berhampur: 9 electrocuted, 27 hurt in bus mishap

The death was likely to rise as some of the seriously injured persons have sustained more than 60 per cent burns. (Representational Image)

Assam plans survey to segregate Assamese Muslims from Bangladeshis

Activists of the All Assam Students Union take part in a torch rally to protest against the new citizenship law in Nagaon district of Assam, on February 8, 2020. The state has been witnessing protests over the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act which require documentation to establish one’s claim for citizenship. (PTI Photo)

No entry into India for foreigners who visited China after Jan 15

Airports are adding passenger screenings and taking other precautions to prevent a new virus from being spread by Chinese tourists going abroad. AP photo

Kashmir journalists questioned about JKLF statement

Kashmir observed a shutdown on the occasion of the anniversary of Afzal Guru's death. (AFP)

Exit polls forecast Arvind Kejriwal return

Arvind Kejriwal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham