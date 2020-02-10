K Chandrashekhar Rao okays repairs of temple, Masjid

Hyderabad: AIMIM Legislature Party Leader Akbaruddin Owaisi on Sunday met CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan and urged him to develop Simhavauhini Mahankali Temple at Lal Darwaza in the Old city and sanction of Rs 3 crore for carrying out renovation and repair works to the Afzalgunj Masjid.

While submitting a memorandum, Owaisi reminded that Bonalu celebrations at the temple are known as Lal Darwaza bonalu. He said that because of inadequate space, devotees were subject to hardships in the premises. According to the CM’s Office, Owaisi explained that “Lal Darwaza Mahankali temple has more than a hundred years of history. Lakhs of people offer prayers and bonalu here enjoys a special status.”