Nation Current Affairs 10 Feb 2020 GSTIN made mandatory ...
Nation, Current Affairs

GSTIN made mandatory in export, import papers

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2020, 1:29 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2020, 1:29 am IST
District-level data sought on goods exported.
GSTIN is a 15-digit PAN-based unique identification number allotted to every registered person under GST.
 GSTIN is a 15-digit PAN-based unique identification number allotted to every registered person under GST.

New Delhi: In a move to strengthen surveillance on evaders and plug revenue leakage in the goods and services tax (GST), the government has enhanced disclosure norms for exporters and importers from next week.

Importers and exporters will have to mandatorily declare GSTIN in documents from February 15 while exporters will need to mention additional information, including district of origin of goods, to the customs department from next Sunday.

 

The government, however, said it would fine-tune its existing policies to increase outward shipments while also examine the loopholes of revenue leakage in the system.

According to a circular by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), certain cases have come to notice where the importer or exporter did not declare their GSTIN in the bill of entry/shipping bill despite being registered with GSTN.

GSTIN is a 15-digit PAN-based unique identification number allotted to every registered person under GST. While importers have to fill bill of entry with the customs department when importing goods, exporters have to file shipping bill.

"With effect from February 15, 2020, the declaration of GSTIN shall also be mandatory in import/export documents for the importers and exporters registered as GST taxpayers," the circular said.

Data analytics by the revenue authorities have detected rampant tax evasion through black market and under-valuing of imports. It has come to light that although importers are paying GST, they are supplying the goods without bill.

Importers typically pay integrated goods and services tax, or IGST, on goods they bring into the country. This tax is supposed to be set off against the actual GST paid by the final consumer, or claimed as refund. But this is not happening in many cases.

A similar situation has been witnessed on cess charged on luxury and sin goods with companies paying it at the time of imports but not claiming credit or setting it off from final GST paid by consumers.

EY tax partner Abhishek Jain said the requirement to provide GSTIN in bill of entry/shipping bill will help plug GST revenue leakage and ensure that imports/export data is reconciled with GST data.

Further, exporters will also have to furnish details like the state of origin of goods, details of preferential agreements under which the goods are being exported, wherever applicable, and the standard unit quantity code or SQC.

The data will be used for district-level plans for promoting exports as the commerce ministry has initiated a process to prepare a district export plan specific to every state and Union territory to boost exports.

“With effect from February 15, 2020, apart from the data/ information required to be furnished in the present electronic form of electronic integrated declaration mentioned in Regulation 3 of Shipping Bill (Electronic Integrated Declaration and Paperless Processing) Regulations 2019,” the circular said.

EY’s Jain said the data on district/state of origin of goods will help the government take measures to facilitate and promote exports. “The requirement to provide details of preferential agreements under which goods are exported will help the government track the effectiveness these agreements,” he said.

The commerce ministry said a budgetary support would be provided to make outreach at the district level and prepare a plan, which includes strategy to enhance logistics and infrastructure at the district level and better utilisation of the Market Access Initiative (MAI) scheme of the ministry for inviting foreign buyers.

The ministry further said that state and union territories would be assisted in preparing an annual export ranking index of different districts to rank each district on its export competitiveness.

...
Tags: gst
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sanjaya Baru

Idea of ‘Rising India’ under threat: Sanjaya Baru

Asaduddin Owaisi

Asaduddin Owaisi slams BJP’s divisive policies

K Chandrashekhar Rao

K Chandrashekhar Rao okays repairs of temple, Masjid

T. Sagar, general secretary of Telangana Rythu Sangham, said that Markfed authorities were issuing slips to each farmer for the procurement of 2.5 quintals and asking them to come with their stock from 30 to 45 days. After procurement, there is inordinate delay in payments, he said.

Hyderabad: Low procurement quota troubles red gram farmers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Trell's Pulkit Agrawal on its major impact in rural India

Content creation platforms that can tap into this demand and empower users from tier II & III to build a sustainable economy for themselves will find their way into the market with ease. 
 

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

The AirPods Pro is designed to perfection and has the Apple ethos running through every single bit of it.
 

Google Takeout bug sent some of your intimate videos to strangers

The company said that less than 0.01 percent of Google Photos users attempting Takeout requests were affected.
 

Unacademy encourages youth to join armed forces; live classes by ex-defence officials

Unacademy as a company provides these educators with an opportunity to not only earn a livelihood, but also share their knowledge with millions of aspirants.
 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Berhampur: 9 electrocuted, 27 hurt in bus mishap

The death was likely to rise as some of the seriously injured persons have sustained more than 60 per cent burns. (Representational Image)

Assam plans survey to segregate Assamese Muslims from Bangladeshis

Activists of the All Assam Students Union take part in a torch rally to protest against the new citizenship law in Nagaon district of Assam, on February 8, 2020. The state has been witnessing protests over the National Register of Citizens and the Citizenship Amendment Act which require documentation to establish one’s claim for citizenship. (PTI Photo)

No entry into India for foreigners who visited China after Jan 15

Airports are adding passenger screenings and taking other precautions to prevent a new virus from being spread by Chinese tourists going abroad. AP photo

Kashmir journalists questioned about JKLF statement

Kashmir observed a shutdown on the occasion of the anniversary of Afzal Guru's death. (AFP)

Exit polls forecast Arvind Kejriwal return

Arvind Kejriwal
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham