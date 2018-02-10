Twitterati worsens Parrikar's 'fear', mocks him with #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

The BJP leader was trolled for his statement by many including novelists, writers as well as artists using #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: It took no time for Twitterati to swing into action and mock BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Manohar after his remarks on girls drinking beer.

Parikar on Friday, addressing the State Youth Parliament, had said that he was worried as even girls had started consuming alcohol.

"I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed," said Parrikar.

Also Read: I've begun to fear as even girls have started drinking beer: Manohar Parrikar

The BJP leader was trolled for his statement by many including novelists, writers as well as artists using #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer.

To Sir, With Love.



Cheers from Goa, Mr Parrikar! #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

C’mon good ladies, let’s make this weekend worth it. Use the hashtag and share your beer 🍻 pics on my timeline.

The one with the best pic, your beer is on me. pic.twitter.com/6AX3jejIIV — Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) February 10, 2018

Indian singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani too jumped into the debate to make the chief minister realise that there are women who drink and are smart, self-sufficient and strong.

Hey @manoharparrikar. I know women who drink beer, wine, vodka & whiskey & some smoke pot too. They're all smart, self-sufficient, strong women who don't need your approval. That said, even when totally wasted, they make more sense than you do. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer #GuysWhoTalkShit — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 10, 2018

I see your fear, Mr Parrikar, and raise you this giant mug. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/B7mnVineti — Shikha (@TheCommanist) February 10, 2018

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi also criticised the remark.

PM is annoyed by women who laugh, Parrikar is scared of girls drinking beer. Yogi offers solution keep them tied to the door post. — Tushar (@TusharG) February 10, 2018