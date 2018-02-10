Twitterati worsens Parrikar's 'fear', mocks him with #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

Mumbai: It took no time for Twitterati to swing into action and mock BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Manohar after his remarks on girls drinking beer.
Parikar on Friday, addressing the State Youth Parliament, had said that he was worried as even girls had started consuming alcohol.
"I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed," said Parrikar.
The BJP leader was trolled for his statement by many including novelists, writers as well as artists using #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer.
To Sir, With Love.— Nishtha Gautam (@TedhiLakeer) February 10, 2018
Cheers from Goa, Mr Parrikar! #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer
C’mon good ladies, let’s make this weekend worth it. Use the hashtag and share your beer 🍻 pics on my timeline.
The one with the best pic, your beer is on me. pic.twitter.com/6AX3jejIIV
Indian singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani too jumped into the debate to make the chief minister realise that there are women who drink and are smart, self-sufficient and strong.
Hey @manoharparrikar. I know women who drink beer, wine, vodka & whiskey & some smoke pot too. They're all smart, self-sufficient, strong women who don't need your approval. That said, even when totally wasted, they make more sense than you do. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer #GuysWhoTalkShit— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 10, 2018
I see your fear, Mr Parrikar, and raise you this giant mug. #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer pic.twitter.com/B7mnVineti— Shikha (@TheCommanist) February 10, 2018
Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi also criticised the remark.
PM is annoyed by women who laugh, Parrikar is scared of girls drinking beer. Yogi offers solution keep them tied to the door post.— Tushar (@TusharG) February 10, 2018
Since when did men have their exclusive rights over drinks? I fear a day will come when they will be like, "I've begun to fear, girls these days started breathing you know"#GirlsWhoDrinkBeer https://t.co/zubwqBBuWk— Sabina Yesmin (@Learning2Live07) February 10, 2018