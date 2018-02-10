search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli yet another fifty as his average in the current ODI series is closing to 400 .(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Twitterati worsens Parrikar's 'fear', mocks him with #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 10, 2018, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 6:16 pm IST
Parikar had said that he was worried as even girls had started consuming alcohol.
The BJP leader was trolled for his statement by many including novelists, writers as well as artists using #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer. (Photo: PTI)
 The BJP leader was trolled for his statement by many including novelists, writers as well as artists using #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: It took no time for Twitterati to swing into action and mock BJP leader and Goa Chief Minister Manohar after his remarks on girls drinking beer.

Parikar on Friday, addressing the State Youth Parliament, had said that he was worried as even girls had started consuming alcohol.

 

"I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed," said Parrikar.

Also Read: I've begun to fear as even girls have started drinking beer: Manohar Parrikar

The BJP leader was trolled for his statement by many including novelists, writers as well as artists using #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer.

Indian singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani too jumped into the debate to make the chief minister realise that there are women who drink and are smart, self-sufficient and strong.

Mahatma Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi also criticised the remark.

Tags: manohar parrikar, women, beer, alcohol
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After iPhones, Apple AirPods start blowing up

In this particular case, it could have been possible that there must have been some manufacturing defect in this unit.
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Why Proteas are wearing pink jerseys in Johannesburg

It is learnt that the goal this year is to collect more than Rand 1 million and even fans have been encouraged to don the pink colours. (Photo: BCCI)
 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers

Virat Kohli yet another fifty as his average in the current ODI series is closing to 400 .(Photo: BCCI)
 

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by six per cent. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why it's hard to maintain your weight loss

When we lose weight, the stomach releases greater amounts of a hormone called ghrelin, which makes us feel hungry. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man’s rectum falls out after he plays phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

According to doctors, spending too much time sitting on the toilet can weaken the pelvic muscles. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India will take care of Palestinians' interests: PM Modi on 'historic' visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas (Photo: AP)

National Conference distances itself from leader's 'Pak zindabad' chants in J&K house

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, on Saturday, witnessed a bizarre situation when opposition National Conference member and former Speaker Muhammad Akbar Lone chanted ‘Pakistan zindabad (Long live Pakistan)’ in the House. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Historic visit': Modi arrives in Palestine for stronger bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Palestine. (Photo: Twitter)

IAF Para commandos flown to Jammu to take on attackers at Army camp

Intelligence inputs had warned an attack on the Army or security establishment by Jaish-e-Mohammed in view of the death anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru who was hanged on February 9, 2013. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'To nail Jaitley's lie' Rahul replies with 'full transparency' on Rafale pricing

Congress President Rahul Gandhi pulled out three instances where the UPA government had disclosed the purchase details of heavyweight buys like the Sukhoi and Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham