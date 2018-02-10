Rajinikanth on way to take up Tamil Nadu politics, says KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: IT minister K.T. Rama Rao on Friday predicted that superstar Rajinikanth would have his sway over the Tamil Nadu politics.

Speaking at the second annual Credai Youth Wing Conve-ntion on Friday, Mr Rao told a delegate from Chennai that his state is going to have an interesting time ahead. “You guys have an interesting time ahead,” he told the delegate who asked him if he had any plans to take over Tamil Nadu.

Addressing a gathering of young real estate developers from across 66 places in the country, he said, “Today we have Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who unde-rstand that economics is far more important than politics. Economics in terms of creating great employment opportunities, creating more wealth so that we can distribute more wealth, balancing welfare and development activities is a primary challenge of any government across the world. Be it for Chief Minister KCR or US President Donald Trump, that is a biggest challenge.”

The home building industry, real construction industry and office space building is one of the largest employers in this country.

The convention was also attended by former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah and Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot.