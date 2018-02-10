search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli yet another fifty as his average in the current ODI series is closing to 400 .(Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'To nail Jaitley's lie' Rahul replies with 'full transparency' on Rafale pricing

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 10, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 2:19 pm IST
Cong has been hinting that the government's adamant denial to release the Rafale figures is an indicator that there is 'something fishy'.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi pulled out three instances where the UPA government had disclosed the purchase details of heavyweight buys like the Sukhoi and Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress President Rahul Gandhi pulled out three instances where the UPA government had disclosed the purchase details of heavyweight buys like the Sukhoi and Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for telling the Parliament on Thursday that the previous Congress-led government had declined, on 15 occasions, to disclose defence purchases details.

Gandhi pulled out three instances where the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had disclosed the purchase details of heavyweight buys like the Sukhoi and Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft.

 

"You said the UPA never released prices of defence purchases. To nail your lie, here are 3 parliamentary replies by the UPA with full transparency on pricing," the Congress president tweeted, making it clear that he can not be daunted from the campaign demanding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government come clean on the Rs 58,000 crore Rafale deal.

"Now do ask our Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) to tell India how much each RAFALE jet cost," Rahul added.

The Congress has been hinting that the government's adamant denial to release the figures is an indicator that there is "something fishy."

The party also alleges that India is paying more for the multi-role jets to France's Dassault than what had originally been agreed between the company and the Congress-led UPA government.

Rahul again started his Friday's tweet with 'Dear Jaitlie.'

This is the second time he intentionally punned on the finance minister name, the first time in December when the matter was taken to Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu by the BJP for deliberately twisting the name to ridicule him.

Congress began attacking the NDA government over the Rafale deal after Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman backed out from her earlier promise to share the financial details of the transaction, informing the Parliament that it is "classified information."

Jaitley was supporting Sitharaman on this when he said that when the UPA was in power, former defence ministers Pranab Mukherjee and AK Antony had on 15 occasions denied to give out sensitive information as it would be against national security.

He also advised Rahul to learn "lessons on national security" from Pranab Mukherjee.

Also Read: Learn 'lessons on national security' from Pranab Mukherjee: Jaitley to Rahul​

Rahul had earlier on Friday also asked for a discussion in parliament under a rule that makes it a must for the government to answer.

"Rahul Gandhi wants the government's clarification and he also wants to place some facts before the House. There has been some irregularity in the Rafale deal and the government is hiding behind the confidentiality clause to avoid answers," said Mallikarjun Kharge, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha.

Tags: rahul gandhi, rafale deal, nirmala sitharaman, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

After iPhones, Apple AirPods start blowing up

In this particular case, it could have been possible that there must have been some manufacturing defect in this unit.
 

South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Why Proteas are wearing pink jerseys in Johannesburg

It is learnt that the goal this year is to collect more than Rand 1 million and even fans have been encouraged to don the pink colours. (Photo: BCCI)
 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 4th ODI: Lightning stops play at Wanderers

Virat Kohli yet another fifty as his average in the current ODI series is closing to 400 .(Photo: BCCI)
 

Early periods, menopause linked with higher stroke risk: Study

Miscarriages were likewise linked with a greater danger of heart disease, with each stillbirth increasing the risk by six per cent. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why it's hard to maintain your weight loss

When we lose weight, the stomach releases greater amounts of a hormone called ghrelin, which makes us feel hungry. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Man’s rectum falls out after he plays phone games on toilet for 30 minutes

According to doctors, spending too much time sitting on the toilet can weaken the pelvic muscles. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Maha opposes PILs seeking probe into Loya death in SC, terms them 'motivated'

Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, had died allegedly of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter. (Photo: Facebook)

Jammu SPO investigating rape, murder of 8-yr-old, arrested for crime

The accused, Deepak Khujaria, has confessed to his crime after he was confronted with evidence. The motive behind the crime was to spark fear among the nomad community. (Representational Image)

Amid strained TDP-BJP ties, Centre releases Rs 1,269 cr for AP projects

The gross grant included Rs 417.44 crore for the Polavaram multipurpose project, one of the issues of contention between the allies TDP and BJP. (Photo: PTI/File)

Over 13k employees on 'unauthorised' leave, Railways to terminate services

The railways had launched a drive to improve performance of the organisation and boost the morale of sincere and diligent employees. (Photo:File)

Gurgaon woman denied hospital entry over Aadhaar, gives birth outside; filmed

After the incident came to light, Gurgaon Chief Medical Officer Dr BK Rajora said a doctor and a staff nurse were suspended from duty. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham