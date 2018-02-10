search on deccanchronicle.com
PM running country by looking in rear view mirror, will cause accidents: Rahul

PTI
Published Feb 10, 2018, 6:29 pm IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 6:30 pm IST
Rahul advised the PM 'to learn governance' from state CM Siddaramaiah 'who runs the government looking forward'.
Rahul promised the people that the Congress would double the  amount of work it had done in the last five years if given another opportunity to govern the state. (Photo: PTI/File)
Hosapete: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for criticising policies of erstwhile Congress governments, Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday he is running the country by looking just in the rear view mirror, “which will cause accidents”.

“...You (Modi) drive the vehicle by just looking in the rear view mirror, which will cause accidents. This country cannot be run by looking in the rear view mirror,” Gandhi said, taking a swipe at Modi at a rally in Hosapete for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka.

 

Gandhi alleged that in his one-hour long speech in Parliament this week, Modi did not speak about the significant issues related to agrarian problems, unemployment, tribal people and Dalits.

Rather, he chose to speak about the past.

“Modiji, this country has not made you Prime Minister to talk only about the past. This country wants to know your future plans for the country,” the Congress chief said as he kickstarted his party’s poll campaign.

He advised the prime minister “to learn governance” from state chief minister Siddaramaiah “who runs the government looking forward”.

Gandhi also said Modi spoke about corruption but his party government in Karnataka had set a “world record” in corruption under the rule of BS Yeddyurappa, who was sacked from the post on graft charge.

He promised the people that the Congress would double the  amount of work it had done in the last five years if given another opportunity to govern the state.

Elections in the state are due early this year.

Tags: narendra modi, rahul gnadhi, congress, bjp, siddaramaiah, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Hospet




