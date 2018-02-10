No clarity on what Telangana, AP get from Budget: CPI

Hyderabad: CPI general secretary Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Friday said that Telangana state was achieved with the collective effort of all the parties and not just the TRS alone.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the demand for statehood came from the public and later all parties extended support to the cause.

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating confusion in all the states by merging the Railway Budget with the Union Budget.

Mr Reddy also found fault with the PM’s comments against Jawarha-rlal Nehru in his recent speech in Parliament.

“Mr Modi says that the situation in India would have been better today had Sardar Vallabhai Patel been made the fir-st PM of India instead of Nehru. But he should realise that Nehru nev-er took unilateral decisions. He implemented the collective decisions of the Union Cabinet, in which Patel was a key member as the home minister,” Mr Reddy said.

Mr Reddy said there is no clarity on what Telugu states would get from the Union Budget.

“None of the promises made to Andhra Pradesh and TS in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, were addresssed in the Budgets during the last four years. Both the states got raw deals again,” he said.

CPI national secretary K. Narayana alleged that the AP government had failed to check dengue and the recent death by dengue of TD leader Gali Muddu-krishnana Naidu shows the gravity of the problem in AP.

He alleged that the corporate hospitals failed to diagnose the disease and should be held responsible for his death.