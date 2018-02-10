search on deccanchronicle.com
Niti Aayog Health Index puts Telangana at 12th position

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | INDULEKHA ARAKKAL
Published Feb 10, 2018, 2:34 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 2:34 am IST
States have been given incremental ranks on the basis of their performance in 2015-16 with respect to the base year 2014-15.
Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh feature on the list of larger states, which contains 21 states.
Hyderabad: Telangana state has taken a beating in the health sector and been placed in the 12th position in the Niti Aayog Health Index, five spots behind Andhra Pradesh. TS has fared the worst in terms of the indicator assessing the timely flow of funds to implementing agencies i.e. the number of days it takes for funds to be transferred from the state treasury to state health societies, which has increased from 70 to 287.

The Healthy States, Progressive India report which was released by Niti Aayog on Friday, enlists the performance of all states and union territories with respect to a range of healthcare indicators. Both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh feature on the list of larger states, which contains 21 states.

 

States have been given incremental ranks on the basis of their performance in 2015-16 with respect to the base year 2014-15. While Andhra Pradesh saw an increment in indicators of health by 2.41 units, Telangana only saw an increment of 0.45 units. Though both states feature on the achievers’ list, Telangana also features on the list of states showing the least improvement and Andhra Pradesh features on the list of states showing moderate improvement. 

Last year Telangana was ranked 10th
Last year, Telangana was ranked 10th in the health index, and AP was ranked ninth.

The indicators on the basis of which states are assessed have been divided into three categories. The first category is health outcomes, which includes neonatal mortality rate, under-five mortality rate, and sex ratio. 

The second category is governance, which includes immunisation, average out-of-pocket payment in public hospitals, and the proportion of institutional deliveries. The third category is key inputs, which includes the proportion of vacant health care providers in public hospitals, and the proportion of facilities that operate 24x7. Telangana has seen a marginal improvement in health outcomes. 

Dr Hima Bindu Singh, the president of the Indian Paediatrics Association, says, “We should understand that after many years there is finally some focus on the public healthcare system. Many schemes being implemented by the government have just started being used by the public. We have definitely seen an improvement in the neonatal mortality rate and we will work to ensure that the under-five mortality rate and fertility rate improve as well, but we need to increase awareness about the same.”

Under the governance category, Telangana has seen a steep decrease in immunisation coverage, but an equally large increase in institutional deliveries.

Dr B. Nagendra, the superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, says, “Institutional deliveries have improved because of the introduction of the KCR Kit. But we have fallen back in terms of many other indicators such as TB. We need better healthcare in tribal and remote areas. The number of patients will only increase because of the density of population and the pollution that we have.”

Telangana has also witnessed a steep decline in the number of vacant positions of healthcare providers. There has been no change in the proportion of public health clinics that operate 24x7 as compared to the base year.

Dr Ramesh Reddy, the director of medical education, says, “Telangana is a new state and our appointments are done through the public service commission, unlike AP, and so it takes time. However the situation has improved this year, and by the end of this year, we will have surpassed other states. Being a new state, we need more time to work on all indicators. Our government has launched integrated healthcare services, which will include patient caretakers that will help improve our healthcare system.”

