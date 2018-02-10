BJP prepares to brand Narendra Modi as ‘global legend’

New Delhi: After the much controversial Congress’ description of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi as “India is Indira and Indira is India”, the BJP is now gearing up to project Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “unbeatable global legend”.

BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who has compiled the magazine-format booklet of about 60 pages, said “positive” coverage of Modi’s visits in the global media has underlined that “his leadership has been acknowledged not only in India but also across the world”.

The glossy compilation, given to BJP MPs at the Parliamentary Party meeting, describes PM Modi as an unbeatable global legend and sheds light on international media reports on his Davos visit for attending the World Economic Forum.

Vijayvargiya told the media that the Prime Minister drew upon Indian traditions and culture as he spoke on the global issues of terrorism, environment and protectionism. It has enhanced India’s image.

Addressing the MPs in the morning, PM Modi asked them to take welfare schemes announced in the Budget to the masses, saying that popularising them would lead to the party winning in the polls, according to leaders present at the meeting.

Modi said the Union Budget was positive for farmers and the poor while citing the announcement of a health insurance scheme for 10 crore families, according to Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar. Modi also asked the MPs to hold meetings at booth level to take details of various welfare schemes announced in the Budget to people and run intensive campaigns to propagate them, Mr Kumar said.