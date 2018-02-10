search on deccanchronicle.com
Asaram Bapu’s picture on display at school event in Madhya Pradesh

Published Feb 10, 2018, 6:27 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2018, 7:41 am IST
Asaram Bapu (Photo: PTI)
Bhopal: A row erupted on Friday over the display of a photograph of jailed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is facing charges of rape and sexual assaults in various states, at a function of a government’s girls school in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh.

The Adarsh Girls High School located on the outskirts of the district headquarters town conducted an annual programme where parents are worshipped by the students.

 

However, an alleged attempt by some teachers to glorify the disgraced godman on the occasion has sparked a controversy.

A large banner featuring Asaram was hoisted at the function and a teacher even allegedly started preaching his ideologies much to the chagrin of the girl students. 

“The girl students protested the attempts by the teacher to glorify a rape accused. They reported the matter to the principal of the school Mohan Singh,” official reports said.

“I was not present at the event but I was shocked to learn that a teacher used the occasion to glorify Asaram Bapu,” the principal said.

