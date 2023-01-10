  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2023 Mother-son duo kille ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mother-son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | GIRISH M B
Published Jan 10, 2023, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 7:24 pm IST
The incident took place around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. (DC Image)
 The incident took place around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. (DC Image)

BENGALURU: A pillar of an under-construction Metro Rail line near Kalyannagar in Bengaluru collapsed on Tuesday, killing a woman and her son while two members of the family survived with injuries.

Officials of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said that a reinforcement pillar, along with the scaffolding, collapsed at the site located between Kalyannagar and HRBR layout. The pillar that collapsed was 18 metres.

A case was registered against Nagarjuna Construction Company, which is executing the work.

The police identified the deceased as Tejaswini, 35, and Vihan, 2, and the injured as Lohith Sulakhe, Tejaswini’s husband, and Vismitha, the couple’s daughter. The four of them were travelling towards Hebbal from Krishnarajpuram on a two-wheeler when the incident took place.

The police said that an iron rod attached to the pillar fell on the family of four, following which they were taken to a hospital. The mother and son duo died during treatment, they said.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parvez said notices were served to the chief engineer and contractor executing the works, while scientists from the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, have been asked to inspect the site to determine the quality of works.

The MD announced `20 lakh ex gratia for the deceased family and asked the officials concerned to stall works for two days.

Political parties were quick to jump on the issue, with Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar terming it a result of the “40 per cent commission in government works.”

Congress MLA Sowmya Reddy said, “So far, there were pothole deaths in Bengaluru but now, pillars are collapsing. It is a case of violation, negligence and corruption on part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government.”


Tags: namma metro, basavaraj bommai
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


