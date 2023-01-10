  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2023 Delhi L-G grants san ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi L-G grants sanction to prosecute Shehla Rashid for tweets about Army

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 10, 2023, 3:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 3:38 pm IST
Shehla Rashid SFormer JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Shehla Rashid. (Photo: DC)hora.
 Shehla Rashid SFormer JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) vice-president Shehla Rashid. (Photo: DC)hora.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted sanction to prosecute former JNUSU vice president Shehla Rashid Shora for her tweets on the Indian Army, officials said on Tuesday.

According to officials at the L-G office, the sanction is related to a 2019 FIR registered against her under IPC section 153A at Special Cell police station here on the basis of a complaint by an advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava.

They said the sanction has been granted under section 196 of CrPC, 1973 which relates to prosecution for offences against the State and for criminal conspiracy to commit such offence.

"Section 196 1(a) says no court shall take cognisance of any offence punishable under Chapter VI or under section 153A, of Indian Penal Code... except with the previous sanction of the Central government or of the state government," the L-G office said.

The former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) leader is accused of promoting enmity between different groups and indulging in acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony through her tweets, officials said.

The tweets by Shora, dated August 18, 2019, had accused the Army of entering houses and "torturing" locals in Kashmir.

The allegations were rejected by the Army as baseless.

The proposal for prosecution sanction moved by the Delhi Police and supported by the Home Department of the city government had submitted that Shora tweeted about the Army on August 18, 2019 -- 'Armed Forces are entering houses at night, picking up boys, ransacking houses, deliberately spilling rations on floor, mixing oil with rice, etc'.

In another tweet, she had said, In Shopian, 04 men were called into the Army Camp and interrogated' (tortured). A mic was kept close to them so that the entire area could hear them scream and be terrorized. This created an environment of fear in the entire area.

The Home Department had observed that the "nature of case, location to which the tweets refer and making false allegations against the Army make it a serious issue".

"The tweets by Shora needed to be proceeded against for creating religious fault-lines in J&K and a case was made for prosecution under Section 153A IPC," it said.

...
Tags: shehla rashid, lg v k saxena, shehla rashid shora, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Bawa was responsible for protecting 138 buildings by declaring them heritage buildings under the provisions of the HUDA Act. He was instrumental in framing civic rules in Hyderabad through HUDA. — By Arrangement

Heritage activist V.K. Bawa passes away

PM2.5 pollution in the national capital has reduced by over 7 per cent in four years, from 108 micrograms per cubic metre in 2019 to 99.71 micrograms per cubic metre in 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi most polluted city in India in 2022: Report

The incident took place around 11 am on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in the city, when the TMT bars erected for the construction of a pillar fell on their scooter. (DC Image)

Mother-son duo killed in Metro pillar collapse in Bengaluru

KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar with JDS leader Vishwanath who joined Congress in Bengaluru on Monday. — DC Image

JDS leader joins Congress to support K.K. Shivakumar in Kanakapura



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on Joshimath subsidence

Supreme Court (PTI)

More houses develop cracks in Joshimath: Demolition of damaged buildings begins today

Cracks appear at a house by the gradual

Joshimath could be on razor's edge

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.––PTI File Photo

Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight

The search has been completed and nothing suspicious was found, said Jamnagar Collector Sourabh Pardhi (ANI)

SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->