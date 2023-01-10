  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2023 Cold conditions to c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cold conditions to continue in AP till Jan 13

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 10, 2023, 12:10 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2023, 12:10 am IST
The dense fog reduced visibility to 50 metres on Monday, slowing down road traffic across the ASR district. (Representational Image/PTI)
 The dense fog reduced visibility to 50 metres on Monday, slowing down road traffic across the ASR district. (Representational Image/PTI)

Visakhapatnam: Cold and foggy conditions prevailed in many districts across Andhra Pradesh for the second day on Monday. Chintapalli mandal in ASR district, which registered 1.5 degree Celsius on Sunday, recorded 2 degree C on Monday.

Many areas of ASR district as also several other parts of the state recorded below normal temperatures. IMD-Amaravati said  nine weather stations recorded temperatures below 14 degree C on Monday morning. While Kadapa was at 10.2 degree C, Anantapur recorded 11.9 degree C and Arogyavaram 12 degree C.

The dense fog reduced visibility to 50 metres on Monday, slowing down road traffic across the ASR district.

IMD scientist Dr Sagili Karunasagar said cold winds from Punjab, Haryana and other northern parts were flowing into Andhra Pradesh, causing a drop in the temperature in the state. “These conditions will remain so for another five days,’’ he said and added that the state might experience a cold wave in two to three days.

Meanwhile, the tourist flow to the region has reduced due to poor visibility and severe cold. Borra Caves manager Gowri Shankar said there were 4,000 visitors to the caves on Sunday but the number halved on Monday.

APTDC manager at Lambasingi, Appala Naidu, said four out of 15 cottages remained vacant because of a fall in tourist footfalls. Private cottages also reported poor occupancy. However, hundreds of people were seen at the tents spread around Lambasingi.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh weather, andhra pradesh weather report, asr district
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao. (Photo: DC)

KTR urges IT firms to look beyond Hyd, expand to Tier-II cities

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Division of assets between AP & Telangana: SC seeks Centre, Telangana’s response

Earlier, hundreds of workers from the sanitation, parks, malaria and veterinary departments were prevented from entering the collectorate to submit a memorandum.

GVMC waterworks staff on flash strike, cut off water to Mayor, commissioner

Kamareddy farmers have moved the Telangana High Court against the master plan. (Representational Image: DC)

Kamareddy farmers petition HC against proposed master plan



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law

Supreme Court (PTI)

Bharat Jodo Yatra to raise demand for restoration of statehood to J&K: Cong leader

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi waves during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Representational Image)

Ministers on edge as PM likely to revamp Union Cabinet soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Experts for stricter punishment to tackle instances of unruly behaviour on flights

To prevent such incidents in future, the experts said, the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) of 2017 for handling of unruly passengers should be amended. (PTI)

PM Modi to address 108th Science Congress on Jan 3 virtually

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) on January 3. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->