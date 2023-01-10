Anganwadis to be revamped in three phases in AP with Rs 1500 cr funds

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the state government will spend over Rs 1500 crore on modernisation of Anganwadis under the Nadu-Nedu and provide better amenities under three phases in AP.



At a review meeting he held on Tuesday to discuss the problems of Anganwadis, he asked officials to provide flavoured milk to the children through a pilot project and implement it in all the Anganwadis after three months. He also stressed on betterment of the conditions of anaemic women and children by preparing an action plan.



Jagan Reddy directed the officials to constantly monitor the supply of milk and eggs to the children to ensure their quality. Formulate SOPs using new technology to ensure a foolproof and hassle-free distribution of food items, he said.



The CM said there should be a constant vigil even on the functioning of supervisors. Strict action should be taken against staff members indulging in malpractices in the distribution of milk and eggs.

Besides filling the existing 63 CDPO posts, the process of promotions should also be expedited.



The chief minister asked the officials to formulate proposals on introducing teaching methods using smart TVs to give the best education to kids in Anganwadis. While village and ward clinics should constantly monitor the health of the children in Anganwadis, better medical treatment should be extended to all children by using Aarogyasri provisions wherever necessary.



“Anganwadis, Medical and Health Department and Village Clinics should work in tandem to ensure nutritious food to all mothers and children suffering from anaemic problems. They should be given additional medicines and this should be implemented from February 1. A permanent solution should be found to the problem using the family doctor concept and formulating SOPs, the CM said.



A foolproof method should be developed to provide the take-home ration for all mothers. The government is giving as much importance to women and child welfare as it gives to education, agriculture, medical and health sectors, he said.



CM Jagan asked the officials to extend maximum help to children in all government schools and Anganwadis as most of these children belonged to the weaker sections. “We can achieve best results by extending good education to children between 10 to 12 years,” he added.



Women and child welfare minister Ushasri Charan, CS KS Jawahar Reddy, principal secretary (women and child welfare) Ravichandra, AP dairy development corporation MD A Babu, school education commissioner (infrastructure) Katamaneni Bhaskar, civil supplies corporation VC and MD G Veerapandian, women and child welfare director Dr. A Siri, Markfed MD Rahul Pandey and other senior officers were present.