  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2023 Anganwadis to be rev ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anganwadis to be revamped in three phases in AP with Rs 1500 cr funds

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Jan 10, 2023, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2023, 7:24 am IST
CM Jagan asked the officials to extend maximum help to children in all government schools and Anganwadis as most of these children belonged to the weaker sections.(DC FIle Image)
 CM Jagan asked the officials to extend maximum help to children in all government schools and Anganwadis as most of these children belonged to the weaker sections.(DC FIle Image)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said the state government will spend over Rs 1500 crore on modernisation of Anganwadis under the Nadu-Nedu and provide better amenities under three phases in AP.
 
At a review meeting he held on Tuesday to discuss the problems of Anganwadis, he asked officials to provide flavoured milk to the children through a pilot project and implement it in all the Anganwadis after three months. He also stressed on betterment of the conditions of anaemic women and children by preparing an action plan.
 
Jagan Reddy directed the officials to constantly monitor the supply of milk and eggs to the children to ensure their quality. Formulate SOPs using new technology to ensure a foolproof and hassle-free distribution of food items, he said.
 
The CM said there should be a constant vigil even on the functioning of supervisors. Strict action should be taken against staff members indulging in malpractices in the distribution of milk and eggs.  
Besides filling the existing 63 CDPO posts, the process of promotions should also be expedited.
 
The chief minister asked the officials to formulate proposals on introducing teaching methods using smart TVs to give the best education to kids in Anganwadis. While village and ward clinics should constantly monitor the health of the children in Anganwadis, better medical treatment should be extended to all children by using Aarogyasri provisions wherever necessary.  
 
“Anganwadis, Medical and Health Department and Village Clinics should work in tandem to ensure nutritious food to all mothers and children suffering from anaemic problems. They should be given additional medicines and this should be implemented from February 1. A permanent solution should be found to the problem using the family doctor concept and formulating SOPs, the CM said.
 
A foolproof method should be developed to provide the take-home ration for all mothers. The government is giving as much importance to women and child welfare as it gives to education, agriculture, medical and health sectors, he said.
 
CM Jagan asked the officials to extend maximum help to children in all government schools and Anganwadis as most of these children belonged to the weaker sections. “We can achieve best results by extending good education to children between 10 to 12 years,” he added.     
 
Women and child welfare minister Ushasri Charan, CS KS Jawahar Reddy, principal secretary (women and child welfare) Ravichandra, AP dairy development corporation MD A Babu, school education commissioner (infrastructure) Katamaneni Bhaskar, civil supplies corporation VC and MD G Veerapandian, women and child welfare director Dr. A Siri, Markfed MD Rahul Pandey and other senior officers were present.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, aanganwadi, nadu-nedu programme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Horoscope 11 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh: HC nod for recruitment of Anganwadi supervisors
Jagan directs officials to provide quality food at Anganwadi Centres

Latest From Nation

Farmers have resolved to step up their protest as the deadline for submitting objections to the master plan for the proposed industrial zone ends on January 11. (File Photo: DC)

Kamareddy farmers gear up for massive agitation

The apex court clubbed all the petitions with the Green Bench. (ANI File Photo)

SC transfers mining case of Gali Reddy to Green Bench

The petitioner complained that the government was not taking any action for preserving the monument. Hill Fort palace (Photo Twitter:@1947Partition)

Report on Hill Fort palace in 3 weeks: TS

Rachakonda police commissioner D.S. Chauhan said. “Our special teams are working round the clock to nab the chain snatchers.” (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Cops launch special drive to prevent chain-snatching, drunk driving



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
 

New movies this week

Veera Gunnamma tells the story of a courageous woman belonging to north Andhra region who fought against the zamindars and even the Britishers. — Representational Image/DC
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court declines urgent hearing on Joshimath subsidence

Supreme Court (PTI)

More houses develop cracks in Joshimath: Demolition of damaged buildings begins today

Cracks appear at a house by the gradual

Joshimath could be on razor's edge

A collapsed part of a house due to landslides at Joshimath in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Saturday, Jan. 7 , 2023.––PTI File Photo

Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight

The search has been completed and nothing suspicious was found, said Jamnagar Collector Sourabh Pardhi (ANI)

SC to hear pleas challenging constitutional validity of sedition law

Supreme Court (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->