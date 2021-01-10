Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2021 Protesting farmers r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Protesting farmers ransack venue of CM Khattar's 'kisan mahapanchayat' in Karnal

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2021, 9:23 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2021, 9:23 pm IST
Earlier, Haryana Police used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent farmers from marching towards the village
Police use water cannons to disperse farmers during their Kisan Mahapanchayat rally in Kaimla village, in Karnal. (PTI)
 Police use water cannons to disperse farmers during their Kisan Mahapanchayat rally in Kaimla village, in Karnal. (PTI)

Chandigarh: Protesting farmers on Sunday took control and ransacked the venue of 'kisan mahapanchayat' programme at Kaimla village in Haryana's Karnal district where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was to address people to highlight the benefits of the Centre's three agriculture laws.

Earlier, Haryana Police used water cannons and lobbed teargas shells to prevent farmers from marching towards the village.

 

However, farmers reached the venue and disrupted the 'kisan mahapanchayat' programme.

They damaged the stage and broke chairs, tables and flower pots at the venue.

The farmers also took control over a makeshift helipad where chief minister's helicopter was to land.

The programme was cancelled due to an unruly act by farmers at the behest of BKU leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, BJP leader Raman Mallik said.

Police had made elaborate security arrangements for the chief minister's visit to the village where he was to speak to people to highlight the benefits of the Centre's three farm laws.

 

Under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), farmers, who have been demanding that the laws be repealed, had earlier announced to oppose the 'kisan mahapanchayat'.

Farmers were carrying black flags and shouting slogans against the BJP-led government as they attempted to march towards Kaimla village.

Police had put up barricades at the entry points of the village to prevent protesting farmers from reaching the programme venue.

The situation turned tense as farmers were adamant that they would not allow the chief minister to hold the programme.

 

Policemen were seen trying to pacify the agitating farmers but they went ahead to take control of the stage.

"We will not allow the government to hold this programme," a protester said.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed Chief Minister Khattar for using water cannons and teargas shells against farmers.

...
Tags: cm khattar event, indian farmers protest, karnal district, kisan mahapanchayat
Location: India, Haryana, Sirsa


Latest From Nation

The move was being effected since the colleges have remained closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were conducting online classes. (Representational Image: AFP)

Tamil Nadu college students to get free data card for online classes

People walk past a placard pasted outside a government-run hospital where dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery was held in Hyderabad on January 2, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)

351 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in Telangana

There are several factors that can cause an adverse event during a clinical trial, including the patient's underlying disease, other pre-existing conditions or any other unrelated occurrence like an accident, Bharat Biotech said. (Representational Image: AFP)

Volunteer's death in Bhopal not related to our vaccine: Bharat Biotech

Ramjya said last year too livestock of another farmer was killed by strays. — DC Image

Strays kill 50 sheep in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Uncle-aunty’ rule at Centre, ridicules Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Covid vaccination drive to begin from January 16

The vaccination exercise will be conducted utilising experience of elections (booth strategy) and Universal Immunization Program (UIP) without compromising existing healthcare services, especially national programs and primary health care. (Photo-AP)

Mock drill held at three places for Covid vaccine rollout in Hyderabad

To follow the vaccination protocols, as many as 10,000 healthcare workers have been trained in the state (Image:AFP)

Ten newborn babies die in Maharashtra hospital fire

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh interacts with staff members, at Bhandara General Hospital in Bhandara district, Saturday. January. 9, 2021. (PTI)

SC upholds environmental clearance, government notification on Central Vista project

The Central Vista project design (Image: HCP Designs)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham