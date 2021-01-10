Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2021 351 new COVID-19 cas ...
351 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in Telangana

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2021, 11:23 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2021, 11:23 am IST
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of fresh cases
People walk past a placard pasted outside a government-run hospital where dry run or a mock drill for Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine delivery was held in Hyderabad on January 2, 2021. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)
Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 351 new COVID-19 cases and two related deaths, taking the total infection count to 2,89,784 and the toll to 1,565,the state government said on Sunday.

A total of 4,756 patients were under treatment, a health department bulletin said, providing data as of 8 PM on January 9.

 

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 65, followed by Ranga Reddy 30 and Medchal Malkajgiri 28.

A total of 37,451 samples were tested on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 72,53,236.

The number of recoveries stood at 2,83,463.

The case fatality and recovery rates in the state stood at 0.54 per cent and 97.81 per cent respectively, compared to 1.4 per cent and 96.4 per cent at the national level, the bulletin added.

...
Tags: telangana covid, covid 19 update, health department bulletin, recovery rates


