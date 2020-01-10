Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2020 Rs 2,500 crore of SR ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Rs 2,500 crore of SRS group attached

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2020, 2:24 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2020, 2:24 am IST
“Further, they presented fake and fabricated balance sheets in order to enhance their turn-over and balance sheets,” said the ED.
Enforcement Directorate.
 Enforcement Directorate.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 2,500 crore, belonging to Haryana-based SRS group, in connection with a money laundering and fraud case against the promoters of the firm.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the Central probe agency said, “Movable and immovable assets like land, real estate projects, commercial projects, residential houses, a school, cinema hall, balances in bank accounts and fixed deposits totalling to Rs 2,510.82 crore of the SRS Group, its promoters, their family members and associate companies have been attached”.

 

A provisional order for attachment of these properties has been issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The group and its promoters have been accused of allegedly making fraudulent promises of giving high returns to investors in the guise of investments in real estate units like shops, plots, flats and apartments among others. The SRS Group, as per information provided on its official website, is a diversified business house with a “strong presence” across multiple sectors that include gold and jewellery, commodities, cinemas, retail, hospitality, financial services, real estate, education and health care.

The ED said its probe found that the promoter of the group, Anil Jindal, and founder directors Jitender Kumar Garg and Praveen Kumar Kapoor along with other accomplices “hatched a criminal conspiracy” and lured investments from several individual and institutions on fake promises of high returns in the guise of investments.

Jindal was arrested by the Faridabad Police in 2018 as part of probe. “These investments were later siphoned off into group companies through various shell companies of the group having dummy directors, who were mainly SRS Group employees,” the agency said.

“Further, they presented fake and fabricated balance sheets in order to enhance their turn-over and balance sheets,” said the ED. The accused kept investors in dark by not giving investor-specific investment plans, the ED alleged. “To sustain their illegal investment schemes, the accused further availed loans which were used for re-payments and to develop their other projects,” said the ED.

...
Tags: enforcement directorate


Latest From Nation

Since June last year, Andhra Pradesh used 511 tmc ft of water from the river while Telangana state used 158 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet).

Telangana gets 140tmc ft of Krishna river till May

M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu flags use of money in polls

TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao with his family offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Vaikunta Ekadasi.

KT Rama Rao’s own temple run surprises party ranks

he preliminary investigations of DGCA revealed that pilots landed the flight even as they lost the “visual reference” 50 feet before the touch down.

New Delhi: Two pilots face axe for landing lapse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Four arrested for blocking Michael Levitte’s boat

Michael Levitte.

Hyderabad fourth in road accident deaths with 370

According to the NCRB report, 22,867 accidents were reported in the state, including road accidents (22,230) and railway accidents (637) and a total of 7,244 persons died.

Hyderabad: Cops unite kid with parents

His parents searched for him and finally lodged a complaint with the Alwal police. The police unsuccessful in finding him but his details were uploaded into the Darpan application developed by the Telangana police to identify missing people.

Hyderabad: Middlemen continue to block onion supply

Another trader from Osmangunj, Mallesh, said, “The retail price for good quality onions is between Rs 52 and Rs 55. We sell 3,000 kgs per day on average but last year we sold only 50. But very soon the onion price will return to normal.”

National Green Tribunal moves to protect Ameenpur lake

National Green Tribunal (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham