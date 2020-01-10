Only Maharashtra ahead of Telangana in stalking

The NCRB said that 4,648 women were victims in 4,567 cases of outraging of modesty. Uttar Pradesh topped with 12,555 cases, followed by Maharashtra (10,835) and Madhya Pradesh (8,790), At the bottom of the chart, Nagaland has 10 such incidents.

Hyderabad: Telangana state has registered the second-highest number of cases of stalking in the country, only behind Maharashtra. Telangana state also stands seventh in the number of cases registered for outraging the modesty of women in 2018, according to data of the National Crime Records Bureau that was released on Thursday.

The NCRB said that 4,648 women were victims in 4,567 cases of outraging of modesty. Uttar Pradesh topped with 12,555 cases, followed by Maharashtra (10,835) and Madhya Pradesh (8,790), At the bottom of the chart, Nagaland has 10 such incidents.

Among the victims, 645 women were sexually harassed. Twenty-five of them were victims of sexual harassment at the workplace, in which the state recorded the fifth-highest number of cases. Hyderabad recorded eight such cases and was fourth among the 19 cities in this dubious list.

Karnataka (89), Maharashtra (75), Jharkhand (30) and Kerala (29) had more women women harassed at their workplaces, according to the NCRB. In Telangana state, 1,459 women complained of stalking. Maharashtra recorded 2,081 cases in 2018. In 2017, Maharashtra police booked 1,545 cases and Telangana state police 1,243 cases. Also, 167 cases of human trafficking were booked in the state in which 396 women were rescued from flesh trade. In all, 606 cases of rape were registered in 2018 and 552 in 2017. Nine women complained of unnatural sex in 2018.

The data say that about 878 cases of insulting women’s modesty in the state were registered, and 93 cases of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act were registered in which 127 women were rescued.

The Hyderabad police had registered the fifth highest number of cases of crimes against women at 2,332. This compared to 2,272 cases in 2017 and 2,419 cases in 2016. Delhi registered 11,724 cases, Mumbai 6,058, Bengaluru 3,427 and Lucknow 2,736 cases. There were also 10 incidents of acid attacks on women across the state.