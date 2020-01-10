Nirmala Sitharaman absent as PM Modi meets economists

New Delhi: Taking charge of the government’s efforts to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met economists and industry leaders to chart the future course of action.

Mr Modi held 12 brainstorming meetings with different stakeholders at Niti Aayog to discuss the issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of forecasts that suggest India will post the slowest economic growth in 11 years.

Though finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present at the meeting, it was attended by home minister Amit Shah, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

The finance minister, however, skipped the meeting with economists for holding pre-budget consultations with party workers at BJP office.

Ticking off the government on the finance minister’s absence at such a crucial meeting, the Congress asked the PM to consider inviting the finance minister for the next budget meeting.

“Here's a suggestion, next budget meeting, consider inviting the FM,” the Congress said.