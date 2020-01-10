Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2020 Nirmala Sitharaman a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Nirmala Sitharaman absent as PM Modi meets economists

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2020, 1:39 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2020, 1:39 am IST
The meeting assumes significance in the wake of forecasts that suggest India will post the slowest economic growth in 11 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

New Delhi: Taking charge of the government’s efforts to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met economists and industry leaders to chart the future course of action.

Mr Modi held 12 brainstorming meetings with different stakeholders at Niti Aayog to discuss the issues facing the economy and measures needed to boost growth and create jobs.

 

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of forecasts that suggest India will post the slowest economic growth in 11 years.

Though finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present at the meeting, it was attended by home minister Amit Shah, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

The finance minister, however, skipped the meeting with economists for holding pre-budget consultations with party workers at BJP office.

Ticking off the government on the finance minister’s absence at such a crucial meeting, the Congress asked the PM to consider inviting the finance minister for the next budget meeting.

“Here's a suggestion, next budget meeting, consider inviting the FM,” the Congress said.

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Since June last year, Andhra Pradesh used 511 tmc ft of water from the river while Telangana state used 158 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet).

Telangana gets 140tmc ft of Krishna river till May

M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu flags use of money in polls

TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao with his family offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Vaikunta Ekadasi.

KT Rama Rao’s own temple run surprises party ranks

he preliminary investigations of DGCA revealed that pilots landed the flight even as they lost the “visual reference” 50 feet before the touch down.

New Delhi: Two pilots face axe for landing lapse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cops unite kid with parents

His parents searched for him and finally lodged a complaint with the Alwal police. The police unsuccessful in finding him but his details were uploaded into the Darpan application developed by the Telangana police to identify missing people.

Hyderabad: Middlemen continue to block onion supply

Another trader from Osmangunj, Mallesh, said, “The retail price for good quality onions is between Rs 52 and Rs 55. We sell 3,000 kgs per day on average but last year we sold only 50. But very soon the onion price will return to normal.”

National Green Tribunal moves to protect Ameenpur lake

National Green Tribunal (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Investors warm up to the idea of suing Karvy group

Mohan Guruswamy

Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen goes all out for Tiranga Rally’s success

Expressing solidarity with the ‘Tiranga Rally”, the Old City Hyderabad Traders Association on Thursday announced that businesses and shops in the Old City will remain closed on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham