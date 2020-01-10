Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2020 8 main points of SC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

8 main points of SC order on Kashmir curbs

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2020, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2020, 1:00 pm IST
In sweeping judgement, apex orders J&K admin to restore internet at essential places, review all curbs
In this picture taken on December 20, 2019, student Bhat Musaddiq Reyaz (right) uses his computer in an internet cafe in Banihal, Kashmir. Every day the train to Kashmir's remote cyber oasis Banihal is packed as people travel for hours to get online in the disputed region where internet has been cut for five months. (AFP)
 In this picture taken on December 20, 2019, student Bhat Musaddiq Reyaz (right) uses his computer in an internet cafe in Banihal, Kashmir. Every day the train to Kashmir's remote cyber oasis Banihal is packed as people travel for hours to get online in the disputed region where internet has been cut for five months. (AFP)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said access to Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution and asked the Jammu & Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana also asked the union territory’s administration to restore Internet services in institutions providing essential services like hospitals and educational institutions.

 

The verdict came on a batch of pleas that challenged the curbs imposed in Jammu & Kashmir after the Union government curtailed provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.

Here are the main points of the Supreme Court order:

1. Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

2. J-K administration must restore Internet services in all institutions providing essential services like hospitals, educational centres.

3. The Jammu & Kashmir administration has to review all curbs within a week.

4. All curbs have to be put in the public domain.

5. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code cannot be used indefinitely.

6. Sec 144 CrPC cannot be used to suppress difference of opinion.

7. Freedom of press is a valuable and sacred right.

8. Magistrates, while passing prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC, should follow the doctrine of proportionality.

...
Tags: section 144, kashmir internet, kashmir curbs, internet fundamental right


Related Stories

8 main points of SC order on Kashmir curbs

Latest From Nation

Asserting that terrorism is a growing problem across the world, Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday said that India and Sri Lanka are working together to combat the menace. (Photo: ANI)

'India, Sri Lanka working together to combat terrorism,' says Lankan Foreign Minister

The Supreme Court while hearing petitions challenging restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday stated that the right to access the internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution of India. (Photo: File)

'Right to access internet a fundamental right': SC on J&K restrictions

BJP leader Gopal Bhargava has criticised the Madhya Pradesh governments decision to declare Bollywood movie 'Chhapaak' as tax-free in the state and remarked that even if the film was

BJP leader Bhargava slams Cong govt for making 'Chhapaak' tax-free in MP

Since June last year, Andhra Pradesh used 511 tmc ft of water from the river while Telangana state used 158 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet).

Telangana gets 140tmc ft of Krishna river till May



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Panasonic launches breakthrough tech that has to be seen to be believed

The VR glasses are designed to be compact and lightweight.
 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Only Maharashtra ahead of Telangana in stalking

The NCRB said that 4,648 women were victims in 4,567 cases of outraging of modesty. Uttar Pradesh topped with 12,555 cases, followed by Maharashtra (10,835) and Madhya Pradesh (8,790), At the bottom of the chart, Nagaland has 10 such incidents.

PM Modi meets economists, but where's Nirmala?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Supreme Court refuses to accept petition to uphold CAA

Supreme Court.

Maharashtra open to ordering reprobe into Loya’s death

B.H. Loya.

Loss of O2 due to tree-felling under Supreme Court lens

Having expressed concern over the loss of oxygen produced by the trees that were cut or proposed to be cut, CJI Bobde set up a four-member committee that would explore the alternatives to the construction of five ROB in Kolkata city which would involve the cutting of over 400 tress, including 80 heritage tress about 70 to 80 years old.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham