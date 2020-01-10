‘Chapak’ is tax free in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

Bhopal: Deepika Padukone-starrer Chapak, set for all India release on January 10, was on Thursday declared tax free in the Congress-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh amid outpouring of online hatred against the Bollywood star following her recent visit to Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) to express solidarity with victims of violence unleashed by a group of masked men and women in JNU campus four days ago.

The Meghna Gulzar-directed movie, a real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal, also marks Deepika Padukone’s maiden production venture.

The film, which has generated interest among the movie buffs for its storyline, features Deepika as an acid attack victim. She portrays the character of Laxmi, the acid attack survivor, as Malti Agrawal in the movie.

Chapak also stars Vikrant Messy and Madhurjeet Sanghi in pivotal roles.

The Right Wing supporters have given a call to boycott the movie.