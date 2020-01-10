Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2020 CAA helps Kerala-bas ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CAA helps Kerala-based PFI expand influence

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Jan 10, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2020, 1:41 am IST
Radical group has actively participated in protests against CAA, NRC across India.
Its alleged role in the violence during the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), especially in Uttar Prade-sh, Assam and Manguluru in Karnataka, appears to have infused a new lease of life into the outfit.
 Its alleged role in the violence during the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), especially in Uttar Prade-sh, Assam and Manguluru in Karnataka, appears to have infused a new lease of life into the outfit.

Hyderabad: It has been linked to terror groups like Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, Hizbul Mujahideen and even the Al Qaeda and is said to be the off-shoot of the proscribed Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) — something that this organisation has vehemently denied.

Since its inception in 2006, the violent side of this outfit was there for all to see — from the time their members allegedly chopped off the hand of a Kerala professor for insulting Prophet Muhammed to their association with ‘love jihad’ besides various criminal activities, ranging from murders, kidnapping, possession of arms and launching hate campaigns.

 

The Popular Front of India (PFI) — the Kerala-based radical group, which had been lying low for quite sometime — is now back in the spotlight. Its alleged role in the violence during the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), especially in Uttar Prade-sh, Assam and Manguluru in Karnataka, appears to have infused a new lease of life into the outfit.

Known to be hyperactive on social media platforms, the organisation is understood to have expanded its support base considerably in just the last one month ever since the CAA and NRC rocked the nation. Similarly, the fund flow for the organisation is understood to have gone up just in matter of a few days  — something that has become a cause of concern for security establishment.

Sources tasked with keeping a watch on the PFI and its activities told Deccan Chronicle that though various small and regional Muslim outfits were trying to make their presence felt after the Centre came up with the CAA amid the fears of implementation of NRC looming large, the PFI is said to have taken the lead.

...
Tags: caa, simi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Since June last year, Andhra Pradesh used 511 tmc ft of water from the river while Telangana state used 158 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet).

Telangana gets 140tmc ft of Krishna river till May

M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu flags use of money in polls

TRS working president and minister K.T. Rama Rao with his family offered prayers at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala on Vaikunta Ekadasi.

KT Rama Rao’s own temple run surprises party ranks

he preliminary investigations of DGCA revealed that pilots landed the flight even as they lost the “visual reference” 50 feet before the touch down.

New Delhi: Two pilots face axe for landing lapse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cops unite kid with parents

His parents searched for him and finally lodged a complaint with the Alwal police. The police unsuccessful in finding him but his details were uploaded into the Darpan application developed by the Telangana police to identify missing people.

Hyderabad: Middlemen continue to block onion supply

Another trader from Osmangunj, Mallesh, said, “The retail price for good quality onions is between Rs 52 and Rs 55. We sell 3,000 kgs per day on average but last year we sold only 50. But very soon the onion price will return to normal.”

National Green Tribunal moves to protect Ameenpur lake

National Green Tribunal (Photo: PTI/File)

Hyderabad: Investors warm up to the idea of suing Karvy group

Mohan Guruswamy

Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen goes all out for Tiranga Rally’s success

Expressing solidarity with the ‘Tiranga Rally”, the Old City Hyderabad Traders Association on Thursday announced that businesses and shops in the Old City will remain closed on Friday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham