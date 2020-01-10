BJP’s CAA programme targets 1 crore voters

Meanwhile the BJP has also started a campaign to send a congratulatory message to the prime minister and Union home minister, thanking them for introducing the CAA by involving intellectuals, writers, professors, doctors, advocates and chartered accountants.

Bengaluru: With an aim to make one crore voters aware about the positive side of the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA), the Karnataka BJP has undertaken multi-level outreach programmes.

In a span of three days after it was launched on January 5, BJP workers have been able to contact five lakh houses across the state, claims party state general secretary N. Ravikumar, who is overseeing the outreach programme. The missed call campaign of the party has received 43,000 missed calls supporting CAA.



The party has also started a signature campaign across the state from January 7 and in one day, party the signatures of 21,000 people supporting CAA have been received, he claimed. The BJP plans to involve the chief minister, ministers, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and local body members in the programme.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, BJP state secretary Bharathi Magdum and the party’s media representative, S.A. Hemanth claimed the party has received a good response to its outreach campaign with workers reportedly able to clear the doubts about CAA during the door-to-door campaign.