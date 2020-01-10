Nation Current Affairs 10 Jan 2020 BJP leader asks Deep ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP leader asks Deepika Padukone to dance in Mumbai

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jan 10, 2020, 1:50 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2020, 1:50 am IST
Bhopal: Senior BJP leader of Madhya Pradesh Gopal Bhargav on Thursday created a flutter when he advised Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to dance in Mumbai, instead of visiting students in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

Mr Bhargav who is leader of BJP legislature party in MP assembly, was reacting to Deepika’s recent visit to JNU to express her solidarity with the victims of attack by masked goons on Sunday night.

 

“Students’ study will be disrupted if Bollywood heroines will visit them in the university campuses. Instead of visiting JNU, Deepika should dance in Mumbai”, Mr Bhargav said. The leader of Opposition alleged that Deepika was doing politics under the pretext of standing by the victims of violence in JNU campus.

“If you are so much interested in politics, then quit acting and join politics”, Mr Bhargav asked Deepika.

Ruling Congress here slammed Mr Bhargav for giving a statement of this kind, calling it ‘anti-women’.

“It is ridiculous to say that students’ study will be disrupted if a film heroine visited them in their institutions”, Congress spokesman here Pankaj Chaturvedy said.

Tags: gopal bhargav, deepika padukone, jnu
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


