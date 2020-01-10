Assam govt’s sops amid anti-CAA stir

Guwahati: A day after addressing a massive public rally in Dhemaji, Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday announced a set of sops for children, teachers, health workers and the differently abled while rejecting the possibility of holding talks with those leading the protest against the citizenship act, claiming that objective of the ongoing agitation is to form a political party to uproot the BJP from Assam.

Mr Sarma on Thursday told reporters, “We were prepared to hold talks with protestors and people leading to anti-CAA movement in the state but now those leading the anti-CAA movements are not talking about the act. The Aasu general secretary in his speech is talking more about BJP and threatening to bring us to book by forming a political party instead of talking about the CAA.”

He said, “The objective of those leading the movement is no longer restricted to CAA but they want to form a political party to give lesson to us (BJP). We will have to fight them politically as they are threatening uproot BJP from the state.” Mr Sarma also said that he would be responding to all the allegations and charges brought against the BJP besides putting forward the reasons for which they have been backing the CAA. Mr Sarma also announced that a one-time financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each would be given to the wards of 700 employees of two dead paper mills, who are pursuing studies in a medical or engineering college or a similar course. The Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited used to run these mills. “Likewise, Rs 75,000 each would be given to those children pursuing post-graduate studies or doing PhD research, Rs 50,000 each to those pursuing graduation in colleges or diploma in polytechnics, Rs 25,000 to those studying in Standard XI and XII and Rs 10,000 to those studying from nursery to class 10,” he said. Mr Sarma said the education scheme related to the paper mills, entailing Rs 5 crore, would be implemented in February. After applications are submitted online from January 14, the amount would be transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries who will be selected following a process of screening by the deputy commissioners (district magistrates) of the two districts where the mills are located.

A week ago, the children of Cachar Paper Mill employees took to the streets with begging bowls, seeking help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sonowal.

Mr Sarma also announced a health scheme through which 50,000 employees under National Health Mission.