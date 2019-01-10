search on deccanchronicle.com
Where are the jobs?: Shiv Sena on 10 per cent reservation policy

Published Jan 10, 2019, 10:53 am IST
Around 80 to 90 lakh new job opportunities are needed every year to balance the employment rate in the country, Shiv Sena said.
'When those in power fail on the twin fronts of employment and poverty, they have to play the reservation card,' the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: A day after Parliament approved 10 per cent reservation to general category poor, the Shiv Sena on Thursday that the move will prove costly for the Modi government. The Maratha community has been given reservation in Maharashtra, but the question still remains that where are the jobs, the Sena said.

The Parliament had on Wednesday approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in government jobs and education.

 

"When those in power fail on the twin fronts of employment and poverty, they have to play the reservation card," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'.

"If this decision has been taken for votes, it will prove costly. After 10 per cent reservation, what about employment? Where will you get the jobs from?" it asked.

In India, the population of those over 15 years of age is increasing by 13 lakh every month. Employing minors below the age of 18 years is a crime, but child labour continues unabated, said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, which is an ally of the ruling BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

Around 80 to 90 lakh new job opportunities are needed every year to balance the employment rate in the country, but this calculation has been unstable for a while now, it noted.

"In the last two years, job opportunities have decreased instead of increasing and about 1.5 crore to two crore jobs have been lost due to decisions like demonetisation and GST implementation. There is a feeling of helplessness among youth," the Marathi publication said.

In 2018, 2.8 crore people applied for 90 lakh jobs in Railways. Besides, for 1,137 positions in Mumbai Police, over four lakh people applied and many of the applicants had more educational qualifications than required, the Sena claimed.

"After the government's 10 per cent reservation, will the eligible youth be able to gain anything? The prime minister, who had advised youth to fry 'pakodas' (snack), had to eventually give 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward classes," it quipped.

