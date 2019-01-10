search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Vijayawada: DRI seizes gold worth over Rs 1 crore

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 1:18 am IST
The total weight of the smuggled gold was found to be 3,314 grams.
The passengers admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and they did not have any valid documents to prove its licit purchase/import.
 The passengers admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and they did not have any valid documents to prove its licit purchase/import.

Vijayawada: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) staff seized gold worth over Rs 1 crore at the Vizag railway station that was being smuggled into India from Myanmar. Three persons were taken into custody.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI, Vizag, intercepted two passengers travelling in Train No. 12514 Guwahati-Secunderabad Express from Guwahati to Secunderabad at Visakhapatnam railway station. On examination, it was found that the passengers were carrying gold concealed inside the pockets of the cotton vests worn by them. These packets were specially made to conceal the contraband.

 

The total weight of the smuggled gold was found to be 3,314 grams. Inquiries revealed that the gold was smuggled to India from Myanmar and someone handed it to them for onward transfer to Secunderabad.

The passengers admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and they did not have any valid documents to prove its licit purchase/import.

...
Tags: directorate of revenue intelligence, seized gold




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kerala: Transgender sops to go live today

Financial support for persons who underwent sex reassignment surgery, financial aid for follow up treatment for transgender, self-employment, hostel facility for transgender student, ID cards are some of the schemes to be launched.

Online food apps deliver waste problem for hotels, Kochi corporation

Kochi Corporation

Panic as bomb attacks continue in Perambra

The broken window panes at the house of Sreedharan in Perambra

Thazhamon family has no claim on shrine: Rajan Gurukkal

Rajan Gurukkal

Officials inspect hilltop for Makara jyothi

Sabarimala
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham