Vijayawada: DRI seizes gold worth over Rs 1 crore

Vijayawada: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) staff seized gold worth over Rs 1 crore at the Vizag railway station that was being smuggled into India from Myanmar. Three persons were taken into custody.

Based on specific intelligence, officers of the DRI, Vizag, intercepted two passengers travelling in Train No. 12514 Guwahati-Secunderabad Express from Guwahati to Secunderabad at Visakhapatnam railway station. On examination, it was found that the passengers were carrying gold concealed inside the pockets of the cotton vests worn by them. These packets were specially made to conceal the contraband.

The total weight of the smuggled gold was found to be 3,314 grams. Inquiries revealed that the gold was smuggled to India from Myanmar and someone handed it to them for onward transfer to Secunderabad.

The passengers admitted that the gold was smuggled into the country and they did not have any valid documents to prove its licit purchase/import.