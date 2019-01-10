search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Triple talaq bill stays stuck in Rajya Sabha as Winter session finishes

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 8:45 am IST
Rajya Sabha did not discuss the bill before being adjourned sine die after the winter session was extended by a day.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, which was passed by Lok Sabha on December 27 last year, had come up for discussion just once in the subsequent seven sittings of the House but couldn't pass through the opposition muster. (Representational Image)
 The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, which was passed by Lok Sabha on December 27 last year, had come up for discussion just once in the subsequent seven sittings of the House but couldn't pass through the opposition muster. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: A Bill to criminalise the Muslim instant divorce practice of "triple talaq" remained stuck in Rajya Sabha in face of a combined opposition insisting that it be scrutinised by a select committee of the House.

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, which was passed by Lok Sabha on December 27 last year, had come up for discussion just once in the subsequent seven sittings of the House but couldn't pass through the opposition muster.

 

Rajya Sabha did not discuss the bill before being adjourned sine die after the winter session was extended by a day.

This was to allow passage of a bill to provide 10 per cent reservation to the poor in the general category in government jobs and educational institutions.

The government had brought the bill before the Rajya Sabha on December 31 when it faced a united opposition demand for the legislation being sent to a select committee.

That day the proceedings of the House was adjourned for the day amid din over the issue.

It was listed on the agenda of each of the subsequent sittings of the House but was never taken up for consideration.

The ruling BJP-led NDA does not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha and if the bill had been taken up, a resolution of the opposition parties for sending it to select committee would also have to be taken up.

The opposition resolution could potentially have gone through as AIADMK, TMC, NCP, and BJD supported the demand made by Congress and TMC for the bill being scrutinised by the select committee.

The NDA commands a majority in Lok Sabha.

The government has the option of bringing the bill for consideration in the Budget session that is likely to commence on January 31.

In case the bill is not taken up, it has an option to re-promulgate the ordinance.

As per rule, the government has to get Parliament's approval for an ordinance within six months for it to become a law.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had previously stated that nearly 22 countries, including neighbouring Pakistan and Bangladesh, have banned the practice.

Congress says it is opposed to the three-year prison sentence for offenders and wants a parliamentary committee to discuss the issue to reach a consensus.

The Supreme Court had last year ruled as unconstitutional the divorce procedure known as "triple talaq," in which a Muslim man can instantly leave his wife by simply uttering the Arabic word "talaq" - which means divorce - three times.

Thereafter, the government in September 2018 promulgated an ordinance declaring "triple talaq" as illegal and void, that can be punishable with a jail term of three years for the husband.

Most of the 18 crores Muslims in India are Sunnis governed by the Muslim Personal Law for family matters and disputes.

These laws include the practice of "triple talaq" whereby men can divorce by simply saying "talaq'' three times -- and not necessarily consecutively, but at any time, and by any medium, including telephone, text message or social media post.

...
Tags: triple talaq bill, rajya sabha, bjp, congress, ravi shankar prasad
Location: India, Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5-judge bench of Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case today

The other four judges on the bench are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: File)

KPCC has encroached land worth Rs 12 crore: BJP spokesman

N.R. Ramesh

BBMP slapping fines on shopkeepers who litter

A file picture of illegal shops being demolished in KR Market in Bengaluru —DC

Will Bengaluru have to be relocated?: Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court

Bengaluru: 2-day meet on forensic sciences begins today

With cyber forensics posing a grave challenge to law enforcement agencies, the government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore to set up a state-of-the-art cyber forensic laboratory in the FSL, Madiwala campus.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham