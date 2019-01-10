search on deccanchronicle.com
Supreme Court sets up 5-judge bench to hear Ayodhya dispute

AGENCIES
Published Jan 10, 2019, 12:24 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 12:26 am IST
The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday set up a five-judge Constitution Bench to hear the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute in Ayodhya. 

The bench will be headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and also comprise of Justices S.A. Bobde, N. V. Ramana, U.U. Lalit and D.Y. Chandrachud. 
The Constitution Bench is scheduled to hear the matter on January 10. 

 

A three-judge bench of the top court had on September 27 last year, by 2:1 majority, refused to refer to a five-judge constitution bench for reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque was not integral to Islam. 

The matter had arisen during the hearing of the Ayodhya land dispute. 

When the matter was last taken up on January 4, there was no indication that the land dispute case would be referred to a constitution bench as the apex court had simply said that further orders in the matter would be passed on January 10 by “the appropriate bench, as may be constituted". 

The newly set up five-judge bench comprises not only the incumbent CJI but the four judges who are in line to be CJI in the future. 

