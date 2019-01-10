search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court reinstates CBI chief Alok Verma sans power

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 10, 2019, 12:19 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 12:21 am IST
Mr Alok Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31.
Alok Verma
 Alok Verma

New Delhi: In a jolt to the Centre and the CVC, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reinstated CBI director Alok Verma, three months after the government divested him of his powers and sent him on forced leave, saying that the statute empowers neither the state nor the Central Vigilance Commission to tamper with the tenure of the CBI chief.

Mr Alok Verma’s two-year tenure as CBI director ends on January 31. 

 

The apex court, while setting aside the government order, ruled that Mr Verma can resume his role as the CBI chief but cannot take any major policy decision till the high-powered committee that selects and appoints the CBI director takes a decision on the matter.

The court said, “Within a week, the selection committee, led by the PM, will meet and look into the aspect of whether Mr Verma needs to be removed or not.” 

The selection committee comprises the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition and the Chief Justice of India.

While setting aside the dramatic “overnight” divestment of Mr Verma’s powers as CBI director on the intervening night of October 23-24, a three-judge Bench, led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, stressed that the head of the premier probe agency has to be a role model of independence and integrity which is possible only if there is no interference.

The court clarified that only the selection committee is authorised to endorse any form of interference in the institution that is called for in public interest. 

“The transfer of the director without the consent of the selection committee negates the legislative intent that is to ensure independence of the CBI,” said the bench, including Justices S.K. Kaul and K.M. Joseph.

The government had claimed that it took this decision to protect the integrity of the CBI and acted on the recommendation of the CVC that was looking into a corruption complaint against Mr Verma. 

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said the government would abide by the apex court order and defended the decision to intervene in the “CBI versus CBI” feud.

“The government took this decision to protect the integrity of the CBI… government took the action of sending two senior officers of CBI on leave on CVC’s recommendation,” he said.

...
Tags: alok verma, supreme court, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Decision was balanced, says Arun Jaitley


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Decision was balanced, says Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley

Yatra trailer coincides with Jagan’s yatra

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on defence minister ‘insults women’, says PM Modi

In his public meetings in Agra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress leaders of insulting the country's women. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Air India starts using food stocked from India on its return international flights

Air India has already started using food items stocked from India during its onward journey to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Birmingham and Madrid, and use them when returning. (Representational Image)

TMC expels 2 parliamentarians for 'anti-party' activities; Bishnupur MP joins BJP

Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham