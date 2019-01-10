Rajya Sabha passes 10 per cent reservation bill

Social Justice Minister Thawarchand Gehlot speaks in the Rajya Sabha during the Parliament Winter Session in New Delhi on Wednesday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Parliament on Wednesday approved amending the Constitution to provide 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education with the government terming the landmark move as 'slog over sixes'. A day after Lok Sabha approved The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Rajya Sabha passed the law with 165 voting in favour and 7 against. In the last leg of the legislative process, the Bill will now go to the President for approval.

And once its gets his ascent, it will become the law that will give economically weaker sections in the general category 10 per cent reservation in education as well as central and state government jobs.

The Bill was approved after the House rejected a motion moved by Kanimozhi (DMK) and supported by Left parties for sending it to a parliamentary select committee for scrutiny. Against 18 members supporting, 155 opposed it and one member abstained.

The Bill was approved after the House rejected 5 amendments moved by Opposition members.

The quota will be over and above the existing 50 per cent reservation to SCs, STs and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Replying to nearly eight hour long debate in Rajya Sabha, Social Justice and Emowerment Minister Thaawar Chand Gehlot asked Congress..

