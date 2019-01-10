search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Modi, US President Donald Trump talk over phone, discuss Trade

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 10, 2019, 12:32 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 12:32 am IST
The US plans to withdraw thousands of its troops from that country.
PM Modi and US President Donald Trump
New Delhi: Just days after US President Donald Trump took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India’s development efforts in Afghanistan, the two leaders spoke on phone and discussed a range of issues which apparently included strengthening coordination in Afghanistan. 

The US plans to withdraw thousands of its troops from that country. President Trump apparently also raised the issue of reduction in the trade deficit with India.
News agency reports from Washington quoted the White House as stating, “The leaders agreed to strengthen the U.S.-India strategic partnership in 2019 and exchanged perspectives on how to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with India, expand security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and increase cooperation in Afghanistan.”

 

In its own statement meanwhile from New Delhi, the MEA said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald J. Trump of the United States exchanged New Year greetings in a telephonic conversation last evening. They expressed satisfaction at the progress in India-U.S. strategic partnership in 2018. They appreciated developments such as the launch of the new 2+2 Dialogue mechanism and the first-ever Trilateral Summit of India, the U.S. and Japan.” The MEA added, “The two leaders took positive note of growing bilateral cooperation in defen-ce, counter-terrorism and energy and coordination on regional and global issues. They agreed to continue to work together for further strengthening India-U.S. bilateral relations in 2019.”    — PTI

Tags: us president donald trump, prime minister narendra modi, india’s development
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




