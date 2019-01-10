search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi in 'tearing hurry' to sack CBI chief due to Rafale: Rahul

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 12:54 pm IST
On Wednesday, the selection committee headed by Modi met to decide agency director Alok Verma's fate.
Gandhi said no one can save the prime minister from the Rafale investigation and the entire nation would know 'without a shadow of doubt' that he took Rs 30,000 crore of people's money and gave it to his 'friend' Anil Ambani. (Photo: File)
 Gandhi said no one can save the prime minister from the Rafale investigation and the entire nation would know 'without a shadow of doubt' that he took Rs 30,000 crore of people's money and gave it to his 'friend' Anil Ambani. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in a "tearing hurry" to "sack" CBI chief Alok Verma because of the Rafale deal, Congress president Rahul Gandhi alleged on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the selection committee headed by Modi met to decide agency director Alok Verma's fate.

 

Gandhi's attack came two days after the Supreme Court quashed the government's unprecedented "overnight" order issued in October last, stripping Verma of his powers and sending him on leave after a bitter feud with his deputy Rakesh Asthana with both charging the other with corruption.

"1. Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief? "2. Why will he not allow the CBI Chief to present his case in front of the selection committee ? Answer: RAFALE," Gandhi said on Twitter.

The court, while reinstating Verma on Tuesday, however, made it clear that he will desist from taking any major policy decision till a high-powered committee considers the issue of "divestment of power and authority".

The outcome of the meeting, which took place at the prime minister's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, was not known. Following the apex court verdict on Tuesday, Gandhi said no one can save the prime minister from the Rafale investigation and the entire nation would know "without a shadow of doubt" that he took Rs 30,000 crore of people's money and gave it to his "friend" Anil Ambani.

The Congress party has been targeting Modi on the Rafale deal alleging the price of each aircraft has sharply increased from Rs 526 crore, negotiated by the previous UPA government, to Rs 1,600 crore and that the contract will help Anil Ambani get Rs 30,000 crore benefit through offset contract.

The government, as well as Ambani, have rejected the charges.

...
Tags: pm modi, rahul gandhi, cbi, alok verma, rafale deal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

If ready for talks with Taliban, why not Kashmiri separatists? ask Omar, Mehbooba

The Peoples Democratic Party president said the Centre should accept the offer of talks by Pakistan and also start a dialogue process with the Hurriyat Conference to end the cycle of violence in the state. (Photo: File)

Commuters continue to suffer as BEST bus strike enters 3rd day

Not a single bus of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) plied on Mumbai roads since morning, an official said. (Photo: File)

Statement was pathetic, misogynistic, sexist: NCW issues notice to Rahul

Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson said, 'We've asked explanation from Rahul Gandhi for why he said, what he said on Wednesday in tweets.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Tamil Nadu collector admits daughter in anganwadi over private schools

A 2009 batch IAS officer, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish is the first woman Collector of this district and bats for anganwadis, saying they are 'integrated child development areas' that keep track of the children's health. (Photo: tirunelveli.nic.in)

Ayodhya dispute: CJI to set up fresh 5-judge bench; next hearing on Jan 29

The CJI said in view of the facts and circumstances of the matter and the voluminous records pertaining to it, this was a fit case for constituting a five-judge bench. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham