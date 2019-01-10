search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Only non-Muslim immigrants to get Indian citizenship now

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jan 10, 2019, 12:11 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 12:11 am IST
They have no place to go except India, says Rajnath Singh.
Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs of India
 Rajnath Singh, Minister of Home Affairs of India

New Delhi: A landmark, but contentious Bill that seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims from Bangaldesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. 

Piloting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, home minister Rajnath Singh told the Opposition that the Bill was not against the provisions of the Constitution and would give succour to persecuted minorities in the three neighbouring countries.

 

The Bill provides for according Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after six years of residence in India instead of 12 years now, even if they do not possess any document.

“They have no place to go to, except India,” he said, adding that several leaders, including Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, had been in favour of giving shelter to persecuted minorities in the neighouring countries.

The Congress and several Opposition parties opposed the Bill, and they demanded the Bill be sent to a select committee. 

As the government refused to heed this demand, the Congress and some others staged a walkout. Trinamul’s Saugata Roy dubbed the Bill as “divisive” and “insidious” that goes against the basic tenents of the Constitution. 

“This is the worst form of votebank politics”, Mr Roy said.

While introducing the Bill, Mr Rajnath Singh clarified that the law will not be confined only to Assam but would be applicable to all states and Union territories. 

This means that beneficiaries of this Bill can reside in any part of the country. The home minister said the burden of these persecuted migrants will be shared by the entire country, not just Assam.

Mr Singh said the intent of the Bill was to help minority communities from the three neighbouring countries facing discrimination and religious persecution. He said it will give relief to persecuted migrants who have entered India through its western borders to states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and elsewhere.

These migrants were earlier given protection against legal action in 2015 and 2016 by giving them long-term visas.  The proposed amendment will make 
these persecuted migrants eligible to apply for Indian citizenship. 

The home ministry said these migrants will be given citizenship only after due scrutiny and the recommendation of the district authorities and the state governments. 

Mr Singh rejected the Opposition’s contention that the bill sought to discriminate on the basis of religion, and said “anyone eligible under the provisions under the law will be accorded citizenship”.

...
Tags: rajnath singh, non-muslims, indian citizenship
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on defence minister ‘insults women’, says PM Modi

In his public meetings in Agra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress leaders of insulting the country's women. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Air India starts using food stocked from India on its return international flights

Air India has already started using food items stocked from India during its onward journey to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Birmingham and Madrid, and use them when returning. (Representational Image)

TMC expels 2 parliamentarians for 'anti-party' activities; Bishnupur MP joins BJP

Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: File)

Major setback for Mamata, Trinamool MP joins BJP ahead of LS polls

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan made the announcement of Saumitra Khan joining the party in the presence of Mukul Roy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

IAS officer Shah Faesal resigns to protest ‘unabated killings’ in Kashmir

Shah Faesal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, was the first Kashmiri to top the civil services examination. (Photo: Facebook | Shah Faesal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham