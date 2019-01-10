On day 2 after reinstatement, CBI chief Alok Verma transfers 5 officers

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned the government's order sending Alok Verma on compulsory leave and replacing him with an interim CBI director. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Alok Verma, who was reinstated as CBI chief by Supreme Court, transferred five officers on Thursday. This comes a day after he cancelled transfers of 10 officers affected by M Nageshwar Rao, who was holding the charge as the interim director.

The move has raised questions as a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met today for the second time to decide whether Verma will continue in the post with full power and also his successor.

Verma’s tenure as CBI director ends of January 31.

The officers who were transferred are joint directors Ajay Bhatnagar and Murugesan, Deputy Inspectors General M K Sinha and Tarun Gauba and Additional director A K Sharma.

Anish Prasad continues to be Deputy Director, Administration, CBI Headquarters and K R Chaurasia will head Special Unit-I, news agency ANI said.

However, Verma retained the team probing the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, minutes after Deputy Inspector General M K Sinha requested to recuse himself from taking charge of the investigation, news agency PTI said quoting officials.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned the government's order sending Verma on compulsory leave and replacing him with an interim CBI director.

But while restoring him to his post, the top court said that he would not take any major policy decisions until a high-powered selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India or his representative and the leader of the largest opposition party decide on his status.

Alok Verma approached the apex court after the government sent him and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on compulsory leave and appointed an interim chief, past midnight on October 23. Verma's office was sealed and members of his team were transferred overnight by Nageswar Rao, who took charge as interim chief around 2 am that night.

The Supreme Court's scrapping Centre’s move came as a major embarrassment to the government, which has been under attack from the opposition over allegations of manipulating the CBI and using it as a tool against political rivals.

(With inputs from agencies)