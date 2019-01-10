search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

On day 2 after reinstatement, CBI chief Alok Verma transfers 5 officers

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 10, 2019, 7:13 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 7:13 pm IST
A high-powered panel headed by PM Modi met today for 2nd time to decide if Verma will continue in post with full power.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned the government's order sending Alok Verma on compulsory leave and replacing him with an interim CBI director. (Photo: File | PTI)
 On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned the government's order sending Alok Verma on compulsory leave and replacing him with an interim CBI director. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Alok Verma, who was reinstated as CBI chief by Supreme Court, transferred five officers on Thursday. This comes a day after he cancelled transfers of 10 officers affected by M Nageshwar Rao, who was holding the charge as the interim director.

The move has raised questions as a high-powered committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi met today for the second time to decide whether Verma will continue in the post with full power and also his successor.

 

Verma’s tenure as CBI director ends of January 31.

The officers who were transferred are joint directors Ajay Bhatnagar and Murugesan, Deputy Inspectors General M K Sinha and Tarun Gauba and Additional director A K Sharma.

Anish Prasad continues to be Deputy Director, Administration, CBI Headquarters and K R Chaurasia will head Special Unit-I, news agency ANI said.

However, Verma retained the team probing the agency's Special Director Rakesh Asthana, minutes after Deputy Inspector General M K Sinha requested to recuse himself from taking charge of the investigation, news agency PTI said quoting officials.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned the government's order sending Verma on compulsory leave and replacing him with an interim CBI director.

But while restoring him to his post, the top court said that he would not take any major policy decisions until a high-powered selection committee comprising the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice of India or his representative and the leader of the largest opposition party decide on his status.

Alok Verma approached the apex court after the government sent him and his deputy Rakesh Asthana on compulsory leave and appointed an interim chief, past midnight on October 23. Verma's office was sealed and members of his team were transferred overnight by Nageswar Rao, who took charge as interim chief around 2 am that night.

The Supreme Court's scrapping Centre’s move came as a major embarrassment to the government, which has been under attack from the opposition over allegations of manipulating the CBI and using it as a tool against political rivals.

(With inputs from agencies)

...
Tags: alok verma, cbi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

At 80, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit to be Delhi Congress chief

Dikshit served as Delhi chief minister for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. (Photo: File | G N Jha)

Protests against Citizenship Bill continue in Assam

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by LS 2 days ago, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘BJP always open to alliances, cherishes old friends’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'What Atal ji did was in direct contrast to the Congress which has never cared for regional aspirations.' (Photo: File)

‘Next course of action to depend on what Kashmiris want’: Shah Faesal

Shah Faesal said he received both abuse and adulation over his decision to quit the government service but he had 'totally expected this'. (Photo: Facebook | Shah Faesal)

Israel's Ambassador presents his credentials to President Kovind

‘Our true friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past and leading democracies in the present,’ Israel's new Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka was quoted as saying in official statement. (Photo: Press Information Bureau)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham