‘Need people like Prakash Raj in Parliament’, says Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Actor Prakash Raj, who recently announced he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.
Actor Prakash Raj met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Thursday in New Delhi. (Twitter | @prakashraaj)
New Delhi: Actor Prakash Raj, who recently announced he would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Thursday, with the latter saying that his Aam Aadmi Party "fully supports" him.

The actor, who has been vocal about his views on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre, met the chief minister at his official residence in the Civil Lines. Last week, Raj had said that he would contest the upcoming general elections from the Bengaluru Central constituency as an independent candidate.

 

"We need people like Prakash Raj to enter Parliament. Prakash ji, it was great meeting u today. AAP fully supports u and we agree wid ur decision to fight as an independent candidate. We need independent and non-partisan voices too in Parliament," Kejriwal tweeted.

According to Raj, he discussed ways with the chief minister to address various issues.

 

 

Raj has also been one of those seeking justice for his friend and senior journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot outside her residence in September 2017.

Tags: prakash raj, 2019 lok sabha elections, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




