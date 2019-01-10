search on deccanchronicle.com
Kerala nun Lucy Kalapura told to explain role in protest

However, the notice said that Sr Lucy’s action was non-disciplinary and damaged the reputation of the congregation.
Wayanad: Sister Lucy Kalapura who belongs to the Syro Malabar Catholic Church, received a notice from her Mother Superior to give explanation for her activities in relation to the protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the sexual abuse case. She was precisely asked to explain her speaking to the media over the issue and participating in channel discussions.

Sister Lucy was instrumental in protests against Bishop Franco and also participated in the protest by the five nuns held in Kochi in last September. 

 

However, the notice said that Sr Lucy’s action was non-disciplinary and damaged the reputation of the congregation.  Earlier, the Mananthavady diocese had expelled her from the parish duties after she became vocal against the Bishop. However, the church had to withdraw the disciplinary actions after many believers expressed solidarity with the nun.

Speaking to media, Sister Lucy said that she would never give explanation. 

“I didn’t commit mistake. Earlier, I had asked permission over many issues, including buying a car through loan. But all were  denied,” she said. As per the notice, the nun has also been erred in buying a car through loan without permission. 

