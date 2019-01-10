search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

K Chandrasekhar Rao sets trends for parties

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Jan 10, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 2:10 am IST
PM might dole out scheme similar to Rythu Bandhu across nation.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samiti president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has become a trend setter not only in government schemes but also in electoral strategy. With the Rythu Bandhu (farmers’ investment subsidy) scheme Mr Rao attracted national attention. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is thinking of announcing the same scheme across the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. 

 

And Y.S.R. Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced in Ichhapuram on Wednesday that he would implement the same scheme if he is voted to power in the ensuing Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also announced economic assistance to farmers similar to the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

Political parties are also emulating Mr Rao’s strategy of announcing candidates early in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and in Andhra Pradesh in the Assembly elections. 

Mr Rao had dissolved the Assembly nine months before schedule, on September 6, 2018, and announced the names of 105 party contestants (of a total 119) on the same day. 

The People’s Front led by the Congress did not announce its candidates till the last minute. 

By then the TRS candidates had completed their first round of campaigning. 

Having realised its mistake, the Congress’s central leadership has decided to announce its Lok Sabha candidates in advance and asked all Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) across the country to send their candidates’ lists by the end of this month. 

Candidates will be announced in a phased manner by the end of February.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the main political parties, the ruling Telugu Desam, and the YSR Congress, the main Opposition party, are considering announcing their candidates in advance, probably in February. 

The convener of the People’s Front, Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president Kodandaram, recently said that the main reason for the defeat of the People’s Front was delay in announcing the candidates.  

The Central Election Commission is likely to announce the election schedule in the last week of February or in the first week of March 2019. 

...
Tags: chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao, rythu bandhu, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Thiruvananthapuram: Hartal backers attack SBI office

The police registered a case against 15 people caught on CCTV cameras.

Kochi: Hardship as trains get blocked at many places

Various trade union members block train as part of the national strike at Kottayam railway station, Wednesday.

Kochi: CUSAT enables school students meet scholars

SIET Director B. Abu Raj inaugurats the state level ‘meet the scholar’ programme for school children at CUSAT PS&RT auditorium. Also seen are Prof. M.K. Jayaraj, Dr. T.V. Vimal Kumar, Dr.Manulal P. Ram, Prof. Honey John and erudite scholar Prof. Suresh C Pillai.

CBSE National Heritage Quiz ends sourly

CBSE National Heritage Quiz

Doctors’ panel allege shortage of teachers

On one side, the state government is releasing government orders to constitute a medical recruitment board and on other side they are recruiting doctors on contract basis,” added Kumar.  (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham