search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

If ready for talks with Taliban, why not Kashmiri separatists? ask Omar, Mehbooba

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 12:34 pm IST
Army chief said there should be talks with Taliban to bring peace in Afghan, but asserted that engagement must be without any preconditions.
The Peoples Democratic Party president said the Centre should accept the offer of talks by Pakistan and also start a dialogue process with the Hurriyat Conference to end the cycle of violence in the state. (Photo: File)
 The Peoples Democratic Party president said the Centre should accept the offer of talks by Pakistan and also start a dialogue process with the Hurriyat Conference to end the cycle of violence in the state. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: Former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday wondered why the Centre was not initiating a dialogue with the separatists in Jammu and Kashmir if Army chief General Bipin Rawat could bat for holding talks with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

“We bat for talks with Taliban, autonomy for Tibet & Tamil areas of Sri Lanka yet we are unwilling to look at engagement or political initiatives in J&K. Why is our policy all about “do as we say, don’t do as we do”? Engagement for Taliban, Operation All-Out for Kashmir,” Abdullah tweeted.

 

Earlier in the day, Rawat said there should be talks with the Taliban to bring peace in Afghanistan, but asserted that the engagement must be without any preconditions. He was speaking at the Raisina Dialogue -- India’s flagship conference on geopolitics -- in Delhi.

“If the Army Chief can advocate for talks with (the) Taliban then why different standards when it comes to our own people?” Mehbooba asked in a tweet.

The Peoples Democratic Party president said the Centre should accept the offer of talks by Pakistan and also start a dialogue process with the Hurriyat Conference to end the cycle of violence in the state.

“Accept peace offer from Pakistan, initiate dialogue with (the) Hurriyat and other stakeholders put an end to the vicious cycle of violence in J&K,” she added.

...
Tags: omar abdullah, mehbooba abdullah, bipin rawat, taliban
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Commuters continue to suffer as BEST bus strike enters 3rd day

Not a single bus of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) plied on Mumbai roads since morning, an official said. (Photo: File)

Statement was pathetic, misogynistic, sexist: NCW issues notice to Rahul

Rekha Sharma, NCW chairperson said, 'We've asked explanation from Rahul Gandhi for why he said, what he said on Wednesday in tweets.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Tamil Nadu collector admits daughter in anganwadi over private schools

A 2009 batch IAS officer, Shilpa Prabhakar Satish is the first woman Collector of this district and bats for anganwadis, saying they are 'integrated child development areas' that keep track of the children's health. (Photo: tirunelveli.nic.in)

Ayodhya dispute: CJI to set up fresh 5-judge bench; next hearing on Jan 29

(Photo: File)

Where are the jobs?: Shiv Sena on 10 per cent reservation policy

'When those in power fail on the twin fronts of employment and poverty, they have to play the reservation card,' the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham