search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Here’s why Justice UU Lalit dropped out from Ayodhya case hearing

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
Justice Lalit appeared for ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh in 1994, senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan told bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
Ayodhya title dispute was deferred to January 29 as one of five judges in constitution bench assigned to hear the case, Justice UU Lalit, dropped out. (Photo: www.sci.gov.in)
 Ayodhya title dispute was deferred to January 29 as one of five judges in constitution bench assigned to hear the case, Justice UU Lalit, dropped out. (Photo: www.sci.gov.in)

New Delhi: The Ayodhya title dispute was deferred again on Thursday and posted to January 29 as one of the five judges in the constitution bench assigned to hear the case, Justice UU Lalit, dropped out. Justice Lalit rescued himself because he had been a lawyer in a related case.

Justice Lalit appeared for former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh in 1994, senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan told the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. Though the lawyer said he was not seeking Justice Lalit's exit, he opted out.

 

Others on the bench are Justices S A Bobde, N V Ramana and D Y Chandrachud.

Dhawan pointed out that the case was earlier fixed for hearing before a three-judge bench but the Chief Justice took a decision to list it before a five-judge Constitution Bench. A judicial order is needed to set up a five-judge constitution bench, he argued.

Chief Justice Gogoi said because of the facts and circumstances of the case and the voluminous records, this was a fit case for constituting a five-judge bench.

The bench said the Supreme Court registry would physically examine records stored in 50 sealed trunks. Some of the documents are in Sanskrit, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi, Persian and Gurmukhi and those need to be translated, said the judges.

The case revolves around the site in Ayodhya town where the 16th-century Babri mosque stood until it was pulled down in 1992 by Hindu activists who believe it was built on the ruins of an ancient temple marking the birthplace of Lord Ram.

As many as 14 appeals have been filed in the Supreme Court against a 2010 Allahabad High Court judgement that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among the three parties to the temple-mosque dispute -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla (infant Ram).

...
Tags: ayodhya case hearing, justice uu lalit, supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

P Chidambaram 'salutes' IAS officer Shah Faesal who resigned over Kashmir killings

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a dig at Centre over resignation of IAS officer Shah Faesal, saying world will take note of 'his cry of anguish and defiance'. (Photo: File | PTI).

Can't apply Taliban analogy to J&K, talks must be on our terms: Army chief

Army chief General Bipin Rawat addressed his annual press briefing in Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

PM Modi in 'tearing hurry' to sack CBI chief due to Rafale: Rahul

Gandhi said no one can save the prime minister from the Rafale investigation and the entire nation would know 'without a shadow of doubt' that he took Rs 30,000 crore of people's money and gave it to his 'friend' Anil Ambani. (Photo: File)

If ready for talks with Taliban, why not Kashmiri separatists? ask Omar, Mehbooba

The Peoples Democratic Party president said the Centre should accept the offer of talks by Pakistan and also start a dialogue process with the Hurriyat Conference to end the cycle of violence in the state. (Photo: File)

Commuters continue to suffer as BEST bus strike enters 3rd day

Not a single bus of the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) plied on Mumbai roads since morning, an official said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham