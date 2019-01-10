search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

At 80, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit to be Delhi Congress chief

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jan 10, 2019, 6:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 6:27 pm IST
Dikshit, 80, will have a tough task of reviving Congress party in Dehi with just few months remaining for Lok Sabha polls.
Dikshit served as Delhi chief minister for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. (Photo: File | G N Jha)
 Dikshit served as Delhi chief minister for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. (Photo: File | G N Jha)

New Delhi: Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit was on Thursday brought back to lead the Delhi unit of the Congress party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Dikshit, 80, will have a tough task of reviving the party in the national capital with just a few months remaining for the Lok Sabha polls.

 

Apart from Dikshit, Devendra Yadav, Rajesh Lilothia, Haroon Yusuf have been appointed as working presidents of the Delhi Congress, said PC Chacko, the AICC member in charge of Delhi Congress.

After the announcement was made, Sheila Dikshit said, “I am honoured that the party has given me this opportunity.”

Dikshit's predecessor, Ajay Maken who resigned from the post earlier this month citing health issues, took to Twitter to congratulate the leader.

"Congratulations to Sheila Dikshit for being appointed as the state Congress chief again. I got the opportunity to work and learn under her as parliamentary secretary and cabinet minister. I believe that under her leadership, we will play the role of strong opposition against PM Modi's and Arvind Kejriwal governments," Maken tweeted in Hindi.

 

 

One of the most popular leaders in the national capital, Dikshit served as Delhi chief minister for a period of 15 years from 1998 to 2013. Her popularity, largely owing to the development works she undertook to transform the city, including the Delhi Metro, continues till date.

However, after taking over as the state party chief, Dikshit will have to deal with the contentious issue of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Maken’s resignation came at a time when there has been a speculation that the Congress party is willing to forge an alliance with the AAP. However, Maken was reportedly against the idea of such alliance claiming that the popularity of Arvind Kejriwal-led party was fast deteriorating.

Sheila Dikshit was also said to be against this alliance in the past. However, in recent times she has been more accommodating with the idea. “The high command, Rahul Gandhi and all will decide and whatever they decide will be acceptable to all of us", she had said.

...
Tags: sheila dikshit, delhi congress, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Protests against Citizenship Bill continue in Assam

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, which was passed by LS 2 days ago, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims who fled religious persecution in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan and entered India before December 31, 2014. (Photo: File | PTI)

‘BJP always open to alliances, cherishes old friends’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'What Atal ji did was in direct contrast to the Congress which has never cared for regional aspirations.' (Photo: File)

‘Next course of action to depend on what Kashmiris want’: Shah Faesal

Shah Faesal said he received both abuse and adulation over his decision to quit the government service but he had 'totally expected this'. (Photo: Facebook | Shah Faesal)

Israel's Ambassador presents his credentials to President Kovind

‘Our true friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past and leading democracies in the present,’ Israel's new Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka was quoted as saying in official statement. (Photo: Press Information Bureau)

Villagers mourn crocodile’s death, take out funeral procession in Chhattisgarh

The 3.4 metre-long crocodile was found dead on Tuesday in the village pond, located around 80 km from Raipur. (Representational Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham