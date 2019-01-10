search on deccanchronicle.com
CM to Pinarayi Viajayan inaugurate Kochi Metro Police Station on February 10

Though the office was all set for operation, the wild growth was engulfing the station for months because of the delay.
Metro police station at Kalamassery
KOCHI: After long wait, the Kochi Metro Police Station, an exclusive station to deal with various offences in the metro, will be inaugurated on February 10 by Chief Minister Pinarayi Viajayan.

The 2500- square feet building near CUSAT metro station at Kalamassery was renovated in 2017, and its launch was getting inordinately delayed. Though the office was all set for operation, the wild growth was engulfing the station for months because of the delay.

 

Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) CMD, A.P.M. Muhammad Hanish told DC that cleaning works at the station premises will be done very soon. “It is not a serious issue. A team of officials has inspected the station, and all pending works will be done for the inauguration soon. However, the station is all equipped for starting the operation and the final preparations are going on,” he said. Meanwhile, the Inspector who was posted at the station earlier got transferred to the state capital. 

“Posting an official is not an issue and it will be done soon. The station is already furnished and records are all updated,” M.P. Dinesh, Commissi-oner of Police, Kochi City told DC. “The crimes occurring in the metro trains and stations will be exclusively dealt by Met-ro Police. They will also maintain the law and or-der in the metro and station premises from Aluva to Petta and further in the next phase,” he said.

The station will be headed by an officer in the rank of an Inspector along with 28 other personnel including three sub-inspectors, six ASIs, six head constables, ten constables, one part-time sweeper and a driver. 

The force also includes 13 women personnel. Currently the metro service is operated in the 18-km Aluva - Maharajas College Ground section. The next section from Maharajas to Thykoodam, a distance of five kms, is set to be opened in June 2019.

