Ayodhya dispute: CJI to set up fresh 5-judge bench; next hearing on Jan 29

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said there is no hearing today, only date and schedule to be decided on the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land title dispute case.

Justice UU Lalit recused himself from hearing the case after advocate Rajeev Dhavan pointed out that Justice Lalit had appeared for Kalyan Singh in the related matter.

The Supreme Court added that Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi will have to set up a fresh five-judge bench to hear Ayodhya case.

The top court fixed January 29 as the next date of hearing.