search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bulandshahr violence: Key suspect Shikhar Agarwal arrested, say police

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 10:21 am IST
Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, 44, and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during mob violence on Dec 3. 
Agarwal was held from the adjoining Hapur district by the Bulandshahr police, a senior official said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Agarwal was held from the adjoining Hapur district by the Bulandshahr police, a senior official said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Meerut: Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member Shikhar Agarwal, a key suspect in the mob violence in Bulandshahr's Siyana, was arrested early Thursday, police said.

Agarwal was held from the adjoining Hapur district by the Bulandshahr police, a senior official said.

 

"He was arrested this morning. We are interrogating him and produce him in the local court later today," Additional Superintendent of Police (Bulandhshahr city) Atul Kumar Srivastava told PTI.

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, 44, and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during the mob violence on December 3. 

An FIR against 27 named people and 50 to 60 unidentified people was registered at the Siyana Police Station for the violence that was witnessed at Chingrawathi police post after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside nearby Mahaw village.

On January 3, the police had arrested local Bajrang Dal leader Yogesh Raj, also a key suspect in the case. A separate FIR was lodged by the police for cow slaughter on a complaint by Yogesh Raj.

So far, over 35 people have been arrested in connection with the violence, including Army jawan Jeetender Malik, Prashant Nat who allegedly shot the inspector dead and Kalua who had attacked him with an axe, the police said.

...
Tags: bharatiya janata yuva morcha, shikhar agarwal, bulandshahr violence, bajrang dal, cow slaughter
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Meerut




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Free for a babysitting gig? Bonnie Paine tells Rishabh Pant to look after kids again

Earlier during New Year’s Day, Bonnie put up a picture on her Instagram account which had the 21-year-old Pant holding the home captain's son during an event at the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's residence. (Photo: AFP/Instagram)
 

2019 iPhone XI image leaked with Huawei-style camera module

The 2019 iPhone XI pictured with a triple camera setup. (Photo: @OnLeaks/Digit)
 

Smart speakers: India wants more

Relevance and trust are key factors for continued adoption of digital voice assistants.
 

BenQ announces official PUBG gaming monitor

ZOWIE XL2546 monitor comes equipped with Native 240Hz Refresh Rate, Static 1ms Response time and DyAcTM Technology which offers smooth and clear image.
 

CES 2019: Why is Google showing off with Assistant?

Google is introducing a preview of Assistant Connect, a platform for device manufacturers to bring the Google Assistant into their products in an affordable and easy-to-implement way.
 

Defective battery: Tesla sued for passenger death

Less than two months before the crash, Riley's parents had a limiter installed at a Tesla service center to prevent the vehicle from reaching over 85 mph, but it was removed at another Tesla service visit without his parents' knowledge, the law firm said here (Photo-AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sedition charges on Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid soon: Delhi police chief

The arrest of Kanhaiya Kumar catapulted him to national fame and resulted in protests across the country. (Photo: File)

'Stop shaking, be a man': Rahul Gandhi hits back at PM Modi

PM Modi's attack was in response to Gandhi's remarks at a farmers rally in Jaipur where he said, 'The watchman with a 56-inch chest ran away and told a woman, Sitharaman ji, defend me. I won’t be able to defend myself, defend me.' (Photo: File)

Triple talaq bill stays stuck in Rajya Sabha as Winter session finishes

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, which was passed by Lok Sabha on December 27 last year, had come up for discussion just once in the subsequent seven sittings of the House but couldn't pass through the opposition muster. (Representational Image)

36-yr-old woman dyes her hair grey, claims to have entered Sabarimala

The Facebook group posted the pictures which show the woman dye her hair grey in order to appear elderly, to avoid any protests or attack on her. (Photo: Facebook)

5-judge bench of Supreme Court to hear Ayodhya case today

The other four judges on the bench are Justice SA Bobde, Justice NV Ramana, Justice UU Lalit and Justice DY Chandrachud. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham