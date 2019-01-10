search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘BJP always open to alliances, cherishes old friends’: PM Modi

PTI
Published Jan 10, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Jan 10, 2019, 5:43 pm IST
In interaction with party booth-level workers in Tamil Nadu, PM Modi said strong NDA was 'an article of faith for us'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'What Atal ji did was in direct contrast to the Congress which has never cared for regional aspirations.' (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, 'What Atal ji did was in direct contrast to the Congress which has never cared for regional aspirations.' (Photo: File)

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday the BJP is open to alliances and cherished its old friends, in a hint that it was looking to strengthen the NDA in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

In an interaction with party booth-level workers from five districts in Tamil Nadu through video conferencing, he recalled the "successful coalition politics" ushered in by former prime minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the 1990s and said the BJP's doors were "always open".

 

"...20 years ago the visionary leader Atal ji brought in a new culture in Indian politics, that of successful coalition politics. He gave utmost importance to regional aspirations... BJP has followed the way Atal ji has shown us," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister, in the fourth interaction with the party workers in the state, was responding to questions from a worker whether the BJP would ally with the AIADMK, the DMK or Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who is yet to form his political party.

The BJP had fought the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu leading a six-party alliance comprising smaller parties, including the DMDK, the PMK and Vaiko-led MDMK, and won two of the 39 seats -- one each by the saffron party and PMK. However, all five parties snapped ties with the BJP later.

The Prime Minister said a strong NDA was "an article of faith for us".

"It is not a compulsion. Even when the BJP won a strong majority on its own, we preferred to run the government with our allies. We cherish our old friends and our doors are always open for parties," PM Modi said.

Lashing out at the Congress for "ill-treating" regional parties, he said, "What Atal ji did was in direct contrast to the Congress which has never cared for regional aspirations.”

"Congress ill-treated regional political parties, aspirations and people because they felt they alone have the right to be in power," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also stressed on the importance of connecting with people, saying more than all the political issues, the winning alliance was an alliance with the people. "The strongest alliance is one with common citizens. More than alliances we have to focus on remaining connected with people," he said.

BJP workers from Arakkonam, Cuddalore, Krishnagiri, Erode, Cuddalore and Dharmapuri took part in the exercise on Thursday.

...
Tags: pm modi, 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CES 2019: D-Link launch mesh routers with built-in McAfee protection

D-Link Exo Mesh-Enabled Smart Wi-Fi Routers and Extenders are the next evolution in whole home networking that provide more than just better connectivity.
 

I stand by my words: Shastri on Australia series win being bigger than 1983 World Cup

Even though many fans were not on the same page as that of the India coach, Shastri stood firmly by his words. (Photo: AFP)
 

OPPO’s R15 Pro brings the best features of flagships to the midrange segment

The OPPO R15 Pro features Qualcomm’s speedy Snapdragon 660 SoC that is equipped with a Kryo 260 CPU.
 

Xiaomi launches new TVs, introduces Mi Soundbar

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55) and Mi LED TV 4A PRO (43) usher a big TV revolution while Mi Soundbar aims to elevate the home sound experience for everyone.
 

New Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe unveiled, expected in India in 2019-20

New CLA gets similar design cues as new CLS, making it more attractive than before.
 

Stephen Constantine hails phenomenal Sunil Chhetri after surpassing Lionel Messi

Chhetri now has scored 67 times for his country, trailing only Ronaldo's 85. (Photo: AIFF Media)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

‘Next course of action to depend on what Kashmiris want’: Shah Faesal

Shah Faesal said he received both abuse and adulation over his decision to quit the government service but he had 'totally expected this'. (Photo: Facebook | Shah Faesal)

Israel's Ambassador presents his credentials to President Kovind

‘Our true friendship is based on our shared values as prominent ancient civilizations in the past and leading democracies in the present,’ Israel's new Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka was quoted as saying in official statement. (Photo: Press Information Bureau)

Villagers mourn crocodile’s death, take out funeral procession in Chhattisgarh

The 3.4 metre-long crocodile was found dead on Tuesday in the village pond, located around 80 km from Raipur. (Representational Image | Pixabay)

10 pc quota for poor in general category challenged in Supreme Court

The plea said bill violates basic feature of Constitution as reservation on economic grounds cannot be limited to general categories and 50 per cent ceiling limit cannot be breached. (Photo: File)

‘Won’t allow homosexuality in Indian Army,’ says Gen Bipin Rawat

Army chief General Bipin Rawat addressed hi annual press conference in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham